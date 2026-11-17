A new AARP Public Policy Institute report says changes in how Americans earn income have weakened Social Security’s funding, with a smaller share of the economy supporting the program.

The report highlights proposals to tax more high earners’ wages and some investment income to help protect benefits.

AARP estimates that maintaining the program’s historical revenue base could have supported full benefits until 2059 — 25 years beyond the current combined trust fund projection.

Seniors are well aware that Social Security is running low on funds, and that if Congress doesn’t act to provide new money, automatic cuts will be applied to benefits around 2032.

A new AARP Public Policy Institute report is suggesting a way to buy time, by collecting taxes on more high-income earnings and investment income.

The report argues that the program’s financial problems reflect more than an aging population. Changes in the economy have allowed a growing share of income to fall outside the payroll tax system that provides Social Security’s primary funding.

“Social Security’s finances have weakened in large part because the economy has changed while its revenue system has not,” said Richard Johnson, the report’s author and AARP’s vice president of financial security.

Why the funding base has shrunk

Social Security is financed primarily through a 12.4% payroll tax. Employees and employers each pay 6.2%, while self-employed workers generally pay both shares.

However, that tax applies only to earnings up to an annual limit — $184,500 in 2026. Earnings above that amount escape Social Security payroll taxes. As wages have grown faster among highly paid workers, more earnings have moved beyond the taxable ceiling.

Investment returns and certain business income also generally fall outside the program’s payroll tax base. AARP says shifts toward these income sources have further weakened the connection between economic growth and Social Security revenue.

The report finds that earnings subject to Social Security taxes fell from 41% of gross domestic product in 1984 to 34% in 2025. Had payroll tax revenue maintained its historical relationship to the economy, AARP estimates the program would have collected an additional $10.8 trillion over the period from 1984 through 2034. That calculation includes projected future revenue, rather than representing money already lost.

What changes are being discussed?

One approach would raise or eliminate the annual earnings cap. Other proposals would retain the existing cap but resume collecting payroll taxes on earnings above a higher threshold, such as $250,000 or $400,000.

Another approach would direct new taxes on certain investment or business income toward Social Security. These proposals would broaden the program’s funding sources, with the additional taxes concentrated among higher-income households.

The details matter. For example, collecting taxes on additional wages would generate different savings depending on whether those contributions also earned workers larger future benefits.

AARP’s analysis, drawing on Social Security actuarial estimates, says eliminating the earnings cap without awarding additional benefits could close about 67% of the program’s projected 75-year funding gap. It would therefore address a substantial portion of the shortfall, while leaving additional financing decisions for lawmakers.

What the findings mean for retirees

The report’s 2059 estimate describes what might have happened if the revenue base had remained stronger over decades. It does not establish that adopting a particular tax proposal today would automatically guarantee full benefits until that year.

The immediate deadline also depends on which trust funds are being discussed. Federal trustees project that the retirement and survivor trust fund will exhaust its reserves in late 2032, when continuing income would cover 78% of scheduled benefits. The hypothetical combined retirement and disability funds would reach depletion in 2034, with income covering 83%. Combining the funds would require legislation.

Social Security would continue collecting taxes and paying benefits after reserves were depleted. But avoiding a substantial benefit shortfall will require congressional action. AARP opposes reducing benefits and argues that rebuilding revenue should be central to that effort.