Amazon prices are constantly changing — 5 ways to avoid overpaying

Amazon recorded more than 116,000 price changes : This is based on a new analysis among 12 products tracked during 2025.

Price changes aren't always bad news: About half of Amazon's tracked changes were price decreases.

Don't assume today's price is a good one: Checking price history, comparing retailers, and setting price alerts can help you avoid overpaying.

See something you want on Amazon? You might want to think twice before immediately clicking "Buy Now," as the price may not stay put.

A new analysis from web data company Decodo tracked prices at more than 120 e-commerce websites and found frequent price changes at some of America's biggest retailers.

Amazon led the list with 116,509 price changes during 2025, followed by Walmart with 68,926, Kroger with 55,601, Target with 39,386, and Best Buy with 30,188.

But there's an important detail behind those eye-popping numbers. Decodo didn't track every product sold by these retailers, instead it selected 12 products from each. They used six higher-priced items and six lower-priced. Then they checked their prices every four hours throughout the year.

And prices weren't simply going up; they definitely fluctuated both ways.

At Amazon, 49.8% of the changes were increases while 50.2% were decreases. That means frequent price changes is good news for consumers willing to do a little homework as it creates opportunities to save.

Here are five ways to take advantage of constantly changing online prices.

1. Check the price history

A big red "SALE" banner doesn't necessarily mean you're getting a great deal.

Before making a significant purchase, look up what the product has sold for previously.

Price-tracking websites and browser extensions can show whether a $299 item regularly drops to $249, for example. If it does, that supposed $279 sale suddenly doesn't look so impressive.

Pro tip: Pay attention to the lowest recent price, not just the manufacturer's suggested retail price. An inflated comparison price can make an ordinary price look like a bargain.

2. Set a price alert and let the deal come to you

If you don't need something today, don't keep checking Amazon to see whether the price has dropped. Amazon can do it for you with Alexa for Shopping — its built-in AI shopping assistant.

Here's how to set a target-price alert:

Open the Amazon Shopping app or Amazon.com and sign into your account. Find the exact product you want and open its product page. Open Alexa for Shopping. In the Amazon app, look for the Alexa for Shopping icon near the bottom-right of the product page. On a computer, you can access Alexa for Shopping from Amazon's top navigation. Tell it the price you're willing to pay. For example, type: "Alert me when this drops to $75." Amazon will regularly check the item's price and notify you if it reaches your target.

Not sure what price to choose? Take a peak at the item's history first. Specifically, look for "Price History" near the current price or ask Alexa for Shopping, "What's the price history?"

Amazon’s tool can show 30-, 90- and 365-day price histories on hundreds of millions of products.

Pro tip: Let the price history set your target. If the price history shows a $200 item has dropped to $150 several times during the past year, consider setting your alert around $150 instead of jumping at the first $10 discount.

3. Compare the exact same product elsewhere

Amazon having the lowest price yesterday doesn't mean it has the lowest price today.

Before buying, copy the product's exact model number and search Walmart, Target, Best Buy, or the manufacturer's website. And keep in mind that model numbers absolutely matter. Two products can look nearly identical while having slightly different features, making a price comparison misleading.

And be sure to compare the final price, including shipping, along with any membership requirements and any other charges.

4. Don't let urgency make the decision for you

Online retailers are very good at making shoppers feel like they need to act now. Limited-time sales, countdown clocks, and low-stock warnings can create pressure to buy before you've checked whether the deal is actually good.

The Decodo data offers a useful reminder: prices can move in both directions.

If the purchase isn't urgent, give yourself a cooling-off period. For any unplanned online purchase over $100, wait 24 hours and check the price again before buying. During that time, compare prices elsewhere and look at its price history. You can probably save money or even decide you didn't need it at all.

Pro tip: Check the price while logged out. Before making a big purchase, open the product in a private/incognito browser window and compare what you see while logged into your account. It takes 30 seconds and can reveal differences in offers, coupons, or other promotions.

5. Check sites that collect Amazon promo codes

Before clicking "Buy Now," take 30 seconds to see if there's a promo code for the product.

Koupon.ai is a deal site that specializes in finding Amazon promo codes and other online discounts. The company says it has discovered more than 300,000 deals and promo codes and uses automated verification and human review to weed out expired codes.

To use it, go to Koupon.ai and search for the product or brand you're considering. You can also filter the site specifically for Amazon promo codes.

If you find one, hit "Copy Code" and Koupon will copy the code and send you to Amazon. At checkout, paste the code into the "Gift cards & promotional codes" box and hit "Apply."

Then check the order total before paying to make sure the discount actually worked.

You can also check sites like DealSeek, Slickdeals, and SimplyCodes for product-specific Amazon codes.

Be sure to not assume the Amazon price shown on the product page is the lowest price you'll pay. Some promo codes aren't reflected in that advertised price and only show their savings after you enter the code at checkout.

Pro tip: Don't just Google "Amazon coupon code." Search the deal sites directly for the exact product or brand you're buying. You'll spend less time clicking expired generic codes and have a better chance of finding a product-specific discount.