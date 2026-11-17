Average roundtrip airfares are up 23% for domestic flights and 34% for international travel compared to 2025, according to CheapOair.

Booking early, avoiding peak holiday travel days, and considering alternative airports can help travelers save on airfare.

CheapOair's travel expert shares overlooked booking strategies, including comparing fare types and considering connecting flights to find better overall value.

Holiday travel can be expensive enough without worrying about whether you're getting the best possible deal on your flights.

This year, travelers may face even higher costs, with average roundtrip airfares up 23% for domestic flights and 34% for international travel compared to 2025, according to CheapOair data.

With Thanksgiving approaching and Christmas travel plans taking shape, many consumers are left wondering whether they should book now or hold out for a better price. But waiting too long could mean missing out on savings altogether.

To help travelers make smarter booking decisions, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Thomas Spagnola, SVP of Supplier Relations at CheapOair, who shared what consumers should know about holiday airfare trends, the best days to fly, when to book, and how to avoid common mistakes that could make their trips more expensive.

Methodology and key findings

According to CheapOair, the company surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers to better understand their awareness of holiday travel promotions, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday. The survey also explored booking concerns, travel planning habits, and the compromises consumers are willing to make to save money.

The survey uncovered several interesting findings:

Travelers are willing to wait for deals: Nearly half of respondents said they had delayed a travel purchase to wait for a holiday promotion, and even more said they would consider doing so in the future.

Travel Tuesday isn't widely recognized: Most respondents had never heard of Travel Tuesday before taking the survey, despite their interest in seasonal travel discounts.

Consumers are skeptical of advertised savings: Only a minority believe holiday travel promotions consistently offer genuine savings. Most view them as a mix of legitimate discounts and marketing hype.

Rising prices are a bigger concern than missing discounts: More travelers worry about waiting too long and seeing prices increase than booking early and missing a potential deal.

Travel costs are the biggest concern: Respondents identified affordability as their primary concern when planning holiday trips.

Flexibility can pay off: Many consumers are willing to change their travel dates, choose cheaper accommodations, or accept longer itineraries to save money, but fewer are willing to change their destination.

Promotions can inspire more travel: Attractive deals can encourage consumers to book trips they were already considering or even make entirely new travel purchases.

CheapOair MilesAway

Don’t delay booking

With average airfares up significantly compared to last year, Spagnola’s biggest piece of advice for consumers traveling this holiday season is to book as soon as possible.

“If travelers know they are definitely flying for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the final weeks of the year, they should start looking sooner rather than hoping fares will come down later,” he said. “Holiday flights tend to fill up quickly, especially since many families travel together, which can cause flights to sell out faster than usual.

“One of the best ways to save is to avoid peak travel days around the holiday itself. For example, the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward are traditionally among the busiest and most expensive travel days. If your schedule allows, consider flying earlier in the week or even on Thanksgiving Day. Likewise, returning on Monday or Tuesday after the holiday may help reduce costs.”

Spagnola said the same strategy applies to Christmas and New Year's travel. For example, relatively few travelers depart on January 1, which can translate into lower fares compared to more popular travel dates.

“Booking early gives travelers access to a wider selection of lower-priced seats and flights,” he said. “It also provides greater flexibility to compare travel dates and times, as well as consider alternative flights that may offer better fares.”

Overlooked ways to save on airfare

Spagnola shared some of the more overlooked strategies to help travelers save on airfare:

Pay close attention to the different fare types airlines offer. The lowest-priced tickets often come with restrictions, such as no seat assignment and no overhead carry-on bag. While bundled fares may cost slightly more upfront, they typically include extras like seat selection and baggage, which can provide better overall value.

Consider alternative airports . Many major metropolitan areas are served by multiple airports within a relatively short distance of one another. In Southern California, for example, Burbank, LAX, Long Beach, and Orange County can all offer very different pricing depending on the route and travel dates. The same is true in the New York area, where JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark frequently vary in price.

Choose an itinerary with a connection. Many travelers prefer a nonstop flight, but choosing a route with a layover can often yield sayings. That said, during winter weather season, I'd be cautious about connections through airports that are more prone to snow and weather-related disruptions.

“The biggest takeaway is that holiday travel rewards preparation,” Spagnola said. “Travelers who book early, remain flexible with their travel dates and airport choices, and compare all of their options are generally in the best position to manage costs and avoid last-minute stress.

“Travelers who take a more comprehensive approach to comparing flights often find better overall value and can avoid unexpected expenses along the way.”