Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Hyundai Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Hyundai recalls 31,000 Genesis GV70s, GV80s, G80s and G90s

The fuel pump may fail, causing a loss of drive power

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 31,440 model year 2022-2023 Genesis GV70s, GV80s, G80s and G90s., expanding a recall issued in late 2023.

The fuel pump may fail, which can result in a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by June 18, 2024.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Hyundai Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.