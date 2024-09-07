Walmart News

Write a review
Walmart faces lawsuit claiming deceptive pricing

The plaintiff claims the price at checkout is higher than the posted price

Walmart advertises “Everyday low prices” but a lawsuit claims those prices are deceptive. A court in Illinois has ruled that the suit against the retailer can go forward.

The plaintiff, Yoram Kahn, claims Walmart posts one price on the shelf, but when the item is checked out, the price is slightly higher. Over multiple transactions, the complaint alleges that Walmart pads its profits by millions of dollars.

Kahn told the court that he shopped at a Walmart store in Niles, ...

