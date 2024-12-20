What if the government shuts down?

Holiday travel plans may go awry if the federal government shuts down at midnight Friday, although most airline operations will continue more or less normally for at least a few days.

Congress has until midnight Friday to agree on a funding plan after a bipartisan plan was abandoned when President-elect Trump and billionaire Elon Musk publicly opposed it. Negotiations are continuing but the outcome is increasingly in doubt. You can keep up to date with the latest developments here.

"Essential" services will continue but if the shutdown drags on, the effects could spread and cause major economic dislocation, not to mention inconvenience for millions of consumers.

Federal employees and contractors will feel the effects immediately. Whether they are furloughed or required to continue working, most won't get paid until the shutdown ends and normal governmental operations resume. If that means two days of lost pay, it's one thing. But if the shutdown drags on, it can be a real hardship for millions of government workers and their families.

Members of the military could see delays in their paychecks and government contractors -- many employed in crucial intelligence, public safety and health roles -- might not be paid at all, depending on the terms of an eventual settlement.

Federal employees are often described as "bureaucrats" but many are really little more than clerks, functionaries who do a specific task over and over. These people are not very well paid and many live from paycheck to paycheck. Past shutdowns have been hard on them and have sent many to breadlines and soup kitchens.

National parks, museums and other public federal installations will close and many routine safety and health actions -- like food inspection -- will stop.

Social Security and Medicare benefits continue as usual, as does the Postal Service.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has published a shutdown guide for federal workers.

A sordid history