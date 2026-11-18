Breckenridge Pharmaceutical is recalling one lot of 60 mg propranolol hydrochloride extended-release capsules over possible metal contamination.

The affected 100-count bottles carry lot number PK25110035 and expire in May 2029.

Patients should stop using the recalled capsules and promptly contact their healthcare provider for replacement instructions, the company said.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical is recalling capsules manufactured by Adare Pharma Solutions. The company’s press release warned that possible metal contamination could cause cuts in the mouth, esophagus, stomach, or intestines.

The concern arose after metal was found in another lot that never reached the market. The recalled capsules shared material suspected of causing that contamination. Breckenridge reported no known related adverse events.

The affected bottles have National Drug Code 51991-817-01. They were shipped nationwide to wholesalers and pharmacies between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, 2026.

Propranolol extended-release capsules are prescribed for conditions including high blood pressure and angina. Patients need prompt guidance on replacement medication: prescribing information warns that abruptly interrupting propranolol treatment can worsen angina, and in some cases, lead to a heart attack.

What consumers should do

The company says consumers should immediately stop taking product from the lot subject to this recall and contact their physician or healthcare provider for medical advice and replacement instructions. Consumers should return any unused portion of the affected product to the pharmacy where it was obtained.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Wholesalers, pharmacies, and other retail entities should check inventory for the recalled lot, quarantine any affected product, and not distribute or dispense the affected product. Entities that further distributed the product should notify their sub-accounts to the retail level.

For questions or concerns regarding this recall, contact Qualanex, Breckenridge's designated recall service provider, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time: