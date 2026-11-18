Nearly one in five Americans use Buy Now, Pay Later to cover essentials like groceries, gas, and household bills.

Forgotten subscriptions and overlapping payment plans are making it harder for consumers to keep track of their debt.

Freedom Debt Relief's Jason Pack shares how to use BNPL responsibly and avoid adding unnecessary financial stress during the holidays.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) plans are often marketed as an easy way to spread out the cost of a purchase. But for some Americans, these payment plans are becoming less about financing big-ticket items and more about covering everyday necessities like groceries, gas, and household bills.

That shift could be a warning sign for consumers who are already feeling stretched financially. When people rely on installment payments to cover basic expenses, it can become harder to keep track of what they owe and stay on top of their monthly bills. And BNPL isn't the only expense adding to the problem. Forgotten subscriptions and free trials that turn into paid memberships can also quietly eat away at household budgets.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jason Pack, chief revenue officer at Freedom Debt Relief, who explained what these spending trends reveal about Americans' financial health, why smaller recurring payments can become a bigger burden over time, and what consumers can do to keep their debt from getting out of hand.

Methodology

Freedom Debt Relief surveyed 1,010 U.S. adults ages 18 and older in July 2026 about their use of newer forms of debt and recurring payments.

This included Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) plans, store financing, zero-interest financing, paid subscriptions, and free trials that convert into paid plans.

Key Findings

The study found that smaller payments and convenience financing are becoming a bigger part of Americans' everyday financial lives. Some of the key findings include:

BNPL is increasingly common: 40% of respondents had an active BNPL plan, and 31% opened a new BNPL plan or financing offer while still paying off an older one.

Essentials are driving BNPL use: 17% used BNPL to pay for necessities like groceries, household bills, or gas. That figure increased to 21% among Gen Z and 20% among millennials.

Subscriptions are adding up: 45% of respondents regretted a free trial that converted into a paid subscription. Additionally, 62% of Gen Z and 56% of millennials were still paying for at least one subscription they no longer used.

BNPL is helping some consumers get to payday: 21% used BNPL to stretch their spending until their next paycheck.

Consumers are losing track of their debt: 69% were unsure how much they owed across BNPL plans, credit cards, and subscriptions. Only 20% of respondents who used BNPL and convenience financing felt more in control of their money.

Freedom Debt Relief

The risks of using BNPL

Pack explained that gifts and personal purchases are likely to be the most visible uses of buy now, pay later this holiday season. However, the research found that people were financing on an ordinary Tuesday: groceries, gas, and household bills all came up.

“A shopper can wait for a better deal on a gift,” Pack said. “A parent who needs groceries tonight has a different decision to make. For some households, the option to split a purchase into four payments has become a way to get through the week.”

However, BNPL comes with many of the same risks as other forms of short-term debt like credit cards, cash advances and earned-wage access loans.

“When families finance essentials week after week, yesterday’s expenses start competing with today’s,” Pack said. “That can push you to finance another trip, even if you’ve made every payment on time. And if an automatic payment hits when your balance is low, an overdraft or late fee can make an already tight week more expensive.”

Financing for the holiday season

If you plan on using BNPL for holiday gifts, Pack shared some of his advice to make the process as easy – and risk-free – as possible.

“The full price belongs in your holiday budget,” he said. “The installment due dates belong on your calendar. Count the entire cost of every gift as you shop, then look at what all your payment plans will take out of each paycheck. That matters when you’re buying from several stores, where every checkout shows you a payment in isolation.

“Before you buy on Black Friday, look at the bills you’ll have when the final installment comes due. If the gifts only fit because you’re pushing one of those bills back, pare down the list.”

For Pack, he said the best time to use BNPL is when you can afford to pay for the order in full.

“If you’ve budgeted for a new appliance and can spread out the cost without interest or fees, installments can give you some flexibility,” he said. “Check every due date against the bills you already have coming. An installment that looks easy on payday may feel very different the week rent is due. That’s the week to look at before you say yes at checkout.”