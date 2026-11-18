The FDA has approved Roche’s Wilserdly, taken with everolimus, for certain adults with advanced breast cancer that has returned or progressed after hormone treatment.

In patients with an ESR1 mutation, the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 62% compared with standard hormone therapy plus everolimus.

The treatment is entirely oral, offering an option that does not require injections, although patients still need monitoring for side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Roche’s breast cancer drug Wilserdly, providing a new treatment option for patients whose disease has become harder to control with hormone therapy.

The approval covers the drug, also known as giredestrant, in combination with everolimus for adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced, or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation. Eligible patients must have experienced recurrence during or after hormone-based treatment following initial therapy, or progression after hormone treatment for metastatic disease.

ESR1 mutations can allow cancer to resist hormone treatments. According to Roche, these mutations develop in up to 40% of patients with hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Wilserdly belongs to a class called selective estrogen receptor degraders, or SERDs. The combination targets two different signaling pathways involved in cancer growth, Roche said. Both medicines are taken orally, allowing patients to take their treatment at home.

Successful phase 3 clinical trial

The approval was supported by the phase 3 evERA Breast Cancer trial. Among patients with ESR1-mutated tumors, median progression-free survival — the time before cancer worsened or a patient died — was 10 months with the new combination, compared with 5.5 months for standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

Overall survival results were not yet mature, so the findings do not establish that the treatment helps patients live longer.

Treatment carries risks. Common side effects included mouth inflammation, rash, fatigue, diarrhea, muscle and joint pain, lung inflammation, and nausea. The prescribing information also warns about a slow heartbeat and potential harm to a developing fetus.

Roche is also seeking approval for giredestrant after initial treatment of certain earlier-stage breast cancers, when therapy is intended to reduce the risk of recurrence. The company said an FDA decision on that separate application is expected by November 30.

That pending decision could expand the medicine’s role beyond advanced disease. The current approval applies specifically to the previously treated, ESR1-mutated population.