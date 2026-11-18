Holiday spending is staying cautious: 85% of Americans plan to spend the same amount or less on the holidays this year, according to WalletHub.

Experiences matter more than expensive gifts: WalletHub's Chip Lupo recommends focusing on family traditions, shared activities, and making memories to avoid overspending.

Giving back doesn't have to cost money: Volunteering, donating blood, and helping neighbors are meaningful ways to spread holiday cheer without straining your budget.

The holiday season can be an expensive time of year, especially with the cost of gifts, travel, and celebrations adding up quickly. And while many Americans are still planning to celebrate, they may be looking for ways to keep their spending in check this year.

According to WalletHub's 2026 Holiday Shopping Survey, 85% of Americans plan to spend the same amount or less on the holidays this year compared to last year. More than two-thirds also say the economy will make the holidays less fun, highlighting just how much financial concerns are shaping the season.

But there may be ways to make holiday shopping a little easier on your wallet. ConsumerAffairs spoke with Chip Lupo, writer and analyst for WalletHub, about what the survey reveals about consumers' holiday spending plans, how shoppers can stay on budget, and which credit cards offer the best perks and savings this season.

The survey and the key findings

According to WalletHub, the findings are based on a nationally representative online survey of more than 200 U.S. consumers.

WalletHub's 2026 Holiday Shopping Survey found that many Americans are taking a more cautious approach to holiday spending this year. In fact, 85% of respondents said they plan to spend the same amount or less than they did last year, with 58% expecting to spend about the same and 27% planning to spend less.

The survey also highlighted how financial pressures could affect holiday celebrations. More than two-thirds (67%) of Americans said the economy will make the holidays less fun this year, while 62% said inflation has affected their charitable giving. Additionally, 67% said they would enjoy the holidays more if people stopped exchanging gifts.

There were a few other interesting takeaways:

Budgeting matters: 85% said planning a budget in advance helps during the holidays.

AI shopping is gaining interest: 32% said they would like to outsource their holiday shopping to an AI robot.

Credit card plans: 38% plan to apply for a new credit card to help with holiday shopping, while 50% plan to redeem credit card rewards to cover holiday expenses.

Paying off holiday debt: 59% expect to pay off their holiday credit card balances right away.

Focus on the memories, not the gifts

Many shoppers are feeling the strain of rising costs, and making the holidays feel special without breaking the bank can feel daunting. Lupo suggests shifting the focus from expensive gifts to making holiday memories.



“I think the best way to enjoy the holidays without overspending is to focus more on spending time together than on buying expensive gifts,” he said. “Families can try Secret Santa, set spending limits, exchange homemade or secondhand gifts, or plan simple activities like baking, watching holiday movies, and decorating together. These little traditions can make the holidays feel special without putting extra pressure on anyone's budget.

“People should also think about what really reminds them of the holidays. In a lot of cases, it’s going to be something like a smell or a sound – not something that costs money.”

Giving back without spending extra

The survey also asked respondents about donating to charities during the holidays, and over 60% said inflation is impacting how much they’re able to give this holiday season.

However, Lupo explained that there are still ways to give back without adding to your holiday financial burden.

“Giving back doesn't always have to involve money,” he said. “People can volunteer their time to help a local organization, donate blood, or offer support to a neighbor in need, for example.

“Even small gestures can make a meaningful difference. If donating money isn't possible, giving your time, skills, or simply helping others can still spread plenty of holiday cheer."