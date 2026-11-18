Cyber Monday was the cheapest day to book flights during last year's Black Friday-to-Travel Tuesday sales period, but Travel Tuesday offered some of the biggest destination-specific discounts.

Casablanca, Lisbon, and Sydney saw some of the largest price drops, while Fort Lauderdale and Seoul led the way on Travel Tuesday.

Skyscanner travel expert Lourdes Losada shares tips for finding cheaper flights, including being flexible with travel dates, setting Price Alerts, and considering nearby airports.

Black Friday isn't just a good time to save on holiday gifts — it can also be an opportunity to save on your next vacation. But when it comes to finding cheap flights, the biggest savings may have less to do with when you book and more to do with where you're headed.

According to Skyscanner data, several international and domestic destinations saw significant price drops during last year's Black Friday shopping weekend. Casablanca led the way with a 30% drop, followed by Lisbon at 28% and Sydney at 21%. Other popular destinations, including Seoul and Honolulu, also offered notable savings.

So, where should travelers be looking for deals this year? ConsumerAffairs spoke with Lourdes Losada, Director of the Americas at Skyscanner, who shared which destinations are worth watching, why being flexible with your travel plans can make a big difference, and whether Black Friday is actually the best time to book your next flight.

Methodology

Skyscanner analyzed billions of proprietary flight data points from its platform to identify booking trends, price changes, and popular destinations during the 2025 Black Friday-to-Travel Tuesday sales period.

The company compared average daily flight searches and prices with the previous 12-month averages to determine which destinations saw the biggest increases in interest and the largest price drops. It also compared average prices per seat across all five days to identify the cheapest day to book.

Key findings

Cyber Monday was the cheapest day to book: December 1, 2025, had the lowest average price per seat across the five-day Black Friday-to-Travel Tuesday sales period.

Cabo San Lucas saw the biggest jump in interest: Flight searches increased 444% across the full sales period compared with the previous 12-month average, reaching 730% higher on Travel Tuesday alone.

Fort Lauderdale had the biggest Travel Tuesday price drop: Average flight prices fell 28%, followed by Seoul at 24%.

International destinations offered significant savings: During the full sales period, Casablanca saw prices drop 30%, Lisbon 28%, Sydney 21%, Seoul 17%, and Honolulu 16%.

Travel Tuesday had several other notable deals: Honolulu, San Juan, Bangkok, and Madrid each saw average flight prices fall 15%.

The big takeaway: While Cyber Monday had the lowest average fares overall, some of the biggest individual destination discounts happened on Travel Tuesday. Travelers may have better luck finding deals by comparing prices throughout the entire sales period rather than waiting for one specific day.

Tips for scoring the best travel deals

If a getaway is on your Black Friday shopping list, Losada shared her best advice for scoring the best deals next week.

Be flexible with your dates: “Simply by shifting your travel dates by a day or two, you can unlock significant savings, so don’t be wedded to the exact dates,” Losada said. “Skyscanner’s Whole Month search helps you see flight prices across an entire month, so you can pick the cheapest day to fly.”

Set up a Price Alert: “Once you see a flight you like, but you’re not sure about the price just yet, set up a price alert and you’ll know when the price changes. If you’re monitoring a flight before Black Friday, it’s the perfect tool to find out when those deals start to hit.”

Consider nearby airports: “Expand your options and look at airports close to your destination, rather than the main airport serving the city or region. Sometimes flying into a smaller, regional airport can be cheaper.”

Book early morning flights: “Flights that leave early in the morning are often in less demand, and the prices are usually more affordable. It’s a simple but effective cheap flight hack.”

The best time to book travel

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often big for holiday shopping, Losada doesn’t want travelers to forget about Travel Tuesday.

“It falls right after Cyber Monday as a dedicated sales day just for travelers,” she said. “It’s also quickly gaining a reputation as the go-to day for airline tickets. By Travel Tuesday, most people have their travel plans set, and after a shopping marathon from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, they might not be thinking of next year’s trips. This lull is when airlines and hotels swoop in with tempting travel deals and offers to get folks planning their next adventure.”

But Losada said you can still find great flight deals for Black Friday, so keep an eye on both days for the best deals.

More travel tips

For anyone wanting to book a trip for the best price this holiday shopping season, Losada shared more tips for travelers to get the most bang for their buck.