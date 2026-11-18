An internal Apple update disrupted the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, and iCloud sign-ins on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Marriott and Charles Schwab also reported service interruptions.

A classified National Security Agency communications network went offline during scheduled maintenance. U.S. officials said they saw no evidence linking the recent outages to a coordinated cyberattack.

In a separate security incident, website technology provider Optimizely said an intruder planted malicious code in some customer projects. Zoom disabled the provider’s tools as a precaution.

Apple customers had trouble signing in to iCloud and accessing several of the company’s services Tuesday after an internal update triggered outages. Apple confirmed interruptions to the App Store, Apple Music, and AppleCare. Users also reported problems with Apple Pay to outage tracker Downdetector. Apple’s status page listed the incidents as resolved by 5 p.m. ET.

Marriott said it fixed a technical problem that prevented customers from signing in to Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app. The disruption lasted several hours and affected features that require a sign-in, including mobile check-in and digital room keys, Skift reported. Charles Schwab said it resolved a brief website loading problem and that trading and account access remained available.

The National Security Agency said some internal systems were affected during scheduled maintenance but that its mission-critical operations continued. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that officials had found no evidence that the recent outages were connected or caused by a hostile actor.

A separate breach affected a website technology provider

Optimizely said Tuesday that an intruder had inserted malicious code into some customer projects on Monday. The company said it fixed the vulnerability and removed the code.

Zoom said it had found no impact on customer data as of Tuesday, while IKEA said it was investigating whether its services or customers were affected.

Bank and airline disruptions began Monday

JPMorgan Chase attributed Monday’s transaction delays to an internal software bug and said the problem spilled over to other banks when Chase was involved in a transaction. Zelle said its network was operating normally, though problems at participating banks could delay payments.

United Airlines said it fixed a technology problem Monday that delayed some departures. Flights already in the air and United Express service were unaffected.