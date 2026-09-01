Starbucks' new fall drinks are here — here's how to try them without spending a fortune

Starbucks has six new fall drinks this year : This includes an Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso and two banana bread-inspired drinks.

Some new Grande drinks can top $7 : Depending on the drink and location, you may end up with a fairly expensive treat.

Don't pay high prices all fall: Use Rewards strategically, bring your own cup, and try making the easiest drinks at home.

Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) season is officially back. But the PSL isn't really the news this year.

Starbucks launched its 2026 fall menu on August 25th with six brand-new drinks, alongside returning favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

And if you're tempted to work your way through all six newcomers, your wallet might feel the fall chill, too.

The 6 new Starbucks fall drinks

Here's what's new this year:

1. Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso: Blonde Espresso shaken with brown sugar and cinnamon, served with oat milk and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam.

2. Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha: Iced matcha topped with pumpkin cream cold foam.

3. Pumpkin Spice Chai: Spiced black tea, steamed milk, and pumpkin sauce finished with pumpkin spice topping.

4. Iced Banana Bread Latte: Blonde Espresso, banana syrup, and milk topped with brown sugar cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce topping.

5. Iced Banana Bread Chai: Chai and banana syrup topped with brown sugar cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce topping.

6. Iced Chaider: Chai combined with strawberry-acai flavors to create a surprisingly cider-like fall drink.

The Banana Bread Latte and Banana Bread Chai are expected to stick around beyond the fall season, while the others are part of Starbucks' seasonal lineup.

Now for the expensive part

Trying them all isn't cheap. Depending on the drink and location, some grande seasonal drinks can cost more than $7.

At $7.25, buying three drinks a week works out to $21.75 a week — or about $87 every four weeks.

Fortunately, you don't necessarily have to pay full Starbucks prices every time.

Hack #1: Make the easiest copycats at home

Don't try recreating a 12-ingredient Starbucks masterpiece. Instead, focus on copying the simple ones.

For an Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso-inspired drink, start with espresso or strong coffee, brown sugar, cinnamon, ice, and oat milk.

For the pumpkin foam, froth a little heavy cream or half-and-half with pumpkin puree, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice.

Better yet, make a batch of pumpkin foam or pumpkin syrup on Sunday and use it on iced coffee, cold brew, and chai throughout the week.

Pro tip: This great tip comes from Chelsea, a former Barista. If you’re looking for a cheap way to order the classic PSL, start with a Grande Blonde Roast coffee, add 4 pumps of pumpkin sauce, then add an extra splash of 2% steamed milk. She also said you can add the pumpkin seasoning on top for an extra 50 cents if that’s your jam. Same yummy pumpkin taste for about half the price.

Hack #2: Don't waste your Stars on cheap stuff

Starbucks Rewards lets members redeem 60 Stars for $2 off an order or 200 Stars for a handcrafted beverage worth up to $10.

If you're going to spend 200 Stars on a free handcrafted drink, consider using them on one of the more expensive seasonal drinks instead of something you'd normally buy for $4 or $5.

Also, watch for Starbucks' monthly Free Mod Mondays, when Rewards members can get a customization without the usual extra charge.

Hack #3: Take advantage of free refills

Planning to hang out at Starbucks for a while?

Customers who have a new Fall drink as their first beverage (in the café) can get a free refill of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea during the same visit.

It's worth remembering if you're working, studying, or meeting someone. And as of 2025, you do not have to be a Rewards member to get the free refill.

Pro tip: If you don't want that free refill right away, consider taking it with you and using the brewed coffee or tea as the base for your own fall concoction at home. Add pumpkin syrup, cinnamon, milk, or homemade pumpkin cold foam and you've got another fall drink without buying another $7 specialty coffee.

Hack #4: Bring your own cup

This may be the easiest Starbucks discount to forget.

Bring a clean reusable cup to a participating Starbucks and you'll get 10 cents off your drink.

Starbucks Rewards members can also earn Double Stars for using a personal cup.

I realize ten cents isn't much, but those Bonus Stars can make the habit considerably more worthwhile.

One more new drink is coming

Starbucks isn't finished with its fall rollout.

On Sept. 29, it's adding the new Aerocano, made with Blonde Espresso that's air-whipped to create a light foam.

They’ll also be introducing three new Mini Pies (Apple Crumble, Pecan, and Pumpkin) on the same day.