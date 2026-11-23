ShopRite is promoting a Thanksgiving meal designed to feed 10 people for less than $30.

The meal includes traditional holiday staples like turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls.

Shoppers can also take advantage of ShopRite's annual free turkey promotion to save more on their holiday grocery bill.

Putting together a Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive, especially for families expecting a full house. Between the turkey, side dishes, desserts, and everything else that goes into hosting, grocery costs can add up quickly.

ShopRite is hoping to make things a little easier this year with a holiday meal deal designed to feed 10 people for less than $30. That's less than $3 per person for a traditional Thanksgiving spread, giving shoppers another option for celebrating the holiday without spending as much at the grocery store.

The offer focuses on familiar holiday favorites and includes a combination of national brands and the retailer's own Bowl & Basket products.

What's included in ShopRite's Thanksgiving meal?

The meal deal covers several of the staples shoppers typically expect to see on a Thanksgiving table. The centerpiece is a Bowl & Basket turkey, which is available for free with a qualifying purchase.

The rest of the meal includes Bowl & Basket creamer potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, and gravy mix. Shoppers will also find the ingredients for a classic green bean casserole, including green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions.

To round out the meal, the offer includes Bowl & Basket cranberry sauce and Martin's Potato Dinner Rolls.

According to ShopRite, the combination provides everything needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people. The retailer also notes that customers can find additional information about participating products and offer requirements through its Thanksgiving Meal Deal page.

What this means for shoppers planning Thanksgiving

For consumers trying to keep holiday spending under control, ShopRite's offer provides an opportunity to plan a traditional dinner without having to purchase every ingredient separately at full price.

The free turkey component is an important part of the deal, though shoppers should pay attention to the qualifying purchase requirements before counting on the advertised price. The retailer's annual Free Holiday Turkey promotion also gives eligible customers an opportunity to earn a free turkey, ham, or kosher chicken when they spend a qualifying amount using their Price Plus club card.

Customers can redeem the free Bowl & Basket turkey included in the Thanksgiving meal offer through November 26.

For families still working through their Thanksgiving shopping lists, comparing the included products and checking the promotion requirements ahead of time can help determine whether the offer makes sense for their holiday plans.