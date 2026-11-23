Scammers are exploiting TikTok's popularity with fake shopping offers, investment opportunities, giveaways and accounts impersonating celebrities or trusted businesses.

Warning signs include requests for upfront payments, suspicious links, promises of easy money and pressure to act immediately. Even videos that appear authentic may be manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Consumers can reduce their risk by checking account histories, independently verifying offers, avoiding off-platform payments and enabling additional account security.

TikTok is a place where millions of Americans go for entertainment, shopping tips, product reviews and advice. But the same features that make the social media platform engaging also make it attractive to scammers.

A convincing video can reach thousands of potential victims in minutes. Fraudsters can impersonate popular creators, promote products that don't exist or use artificial intelligence to make it appear that a celebrity is endorsing a questionable investment.

Unlike traditional phishing emails, which often contain spelling mistakes or suspicious formatting, TikTok scams may arrive wrapped in entertaining videos, familiar music and seemingly enthusiastic customer testimonials.

The good news is that most scams leave clues. Knowing what to look for can help consumers avoid becoming victims.

1. Beware of deals that seem too good to be true

One common tactic involves advertisements or videos promoting popular merchandise at unusually low prices.

A video might advertise a $200 electronic device for $29.99 or claim that a major retailer is clearing out expensive merchandise for just a few dollars.

The offer may lead to a counterfeit shopping website designed to collect credit card information. In other cases, consumers pay for products that never arrive or receive cheap imitations.

Before buying anything promoted on TikTok, consumers should search for the seller independently, compare prices with established retailers and look for complaints about the business.

A professional-looking website isn't proof of legitimacy. Scammers can easily copy logos, product photographs and customer reviews.

2. Watch out for fake giveaways

A TikTok video may announce that a popular influencer, celebrity or brand is giving away cash, electronics or gift cards.

The catch comes when the supposed winner is instructed to pay a small shipping fee, provide banking information or click a link to claim the prize. That's a major warning sign.

Legitimate giveaways should have identifiable sponsors, clear rules and a way to verify the promotion independently. Consumers should be especially suspicious when asked to pay money to receive a supposedly free prize.

Another variation involves accounts that imitate well-known creators. The account may use the creator's photograph and a nearly identical username, changing just one letter or adding a number.

Before responding, check the account's history, username and links from the creator's official website.

3. Don't trust every celebrity endorsement

Artificial intelligence has made it easier to create convincing videos showing famous people appearing to promote products, cryptocurrency investments or financial opportunities.

These videos, commonly called deepfakes, can imitate a person's face and voice.

A video might show a celebrity supposedly recommending a trading platform that promises unusually high returns. Viewers are directed to a website where they are encouraged to deposit money. The endorsement may be entirely fabricated.

Consumers should verify endorsements through the celebrity's official channels and established news sources rather than relying on the TikTok video itself.

Promises of guaranteed investment returns are another major warning sign. No legitimate investment can guarantee high profits without risk.

4. Be suspicious of requests to move the conversation elsewhere

Scammers often try to move conversations away from TikTok to WhatsApp, Telegram, text messages or private websites.

For example, someone claiming to represent a company may offer a work-from-home opportunity that pays hundreds of dollars a day for simple tasks.

After moving the conversation to another platform, the scammer may request personal information or require a payment to unlock earnings.

Some schemes initially pay victims small amounts to establish credibility before demanding larger deposits.

A legitimate employer generally won't require applicants to pay to receive wages or access their earnings.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned about these so-called task scams, in which victims are asked to deposit their own money to complete supposed online work.

5. Be careful with TikTok Shop impersonators

TikTok Shop allows consumers to purchase products through the platform, but scammers can exploit shoppers' familiarity with the service.

A fraudulent account may claim there's a problem with an order and ask the customer to click an outside link to update payment information.

Another may pretend to be customer support and request a password, verification code or credit card number.

Consumers should check their orders and resolve payment issues through the official TikTok app rather than links sent in unsolicited messages.

A request to pay through gift cards, cryptocurrency or a personal money-transfer account is particularly suspicious.

6. Recognize romance and friendship scams

Not every TikTok scam begins with a shopping offer.

Some fraudsters build relationships with users by commenting on videos, sending friendly messages and gradually establishing trust.

The conversations may continue for days or weeks before the scammer introduces an emergency, a financial problem or an investment opportunity.

A person who seems romantically interested may suddenly need money for medical expenses or travel. Others may encourage victims to invest in cryptocurrency through a supposedly profitable platform.

A major warning sign is someone you've never met in person asking for money, particularly if the request involves cryptocurrency, gift cards or wire transfers.

Consumers should also be wary of people who repeatedly avoid video calls or in-person meetings, although even video conversations can be manipulated.

Social media scams are costing Americans billions

The threat extends well beyond TikTok. According to an April 2026 report from the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losing $2.1 billion to scams that began on social media in 2025, about eight times the amount reported in 2020.

Shopping scams generated the largest number of complaints, while investment scams accounted for $1.1 billion in reported losses.

The FTC found that more than 40% of people who reported losing money to a social media scam had ordered merchandise advertised on a social platform.

Those figures cover social media broadly, not TikTok alone. The FTC identified Facebook as the platform associated with the greatest reported financial losses.

How to protect your TikTok account

TikTok itself has issued warnings about criminals impersonating the platform and TikTok Shop through fraudulent messages, phone calls and websites.

The company says it will not ask users to provide passwords, verification codes or credit card details through unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls.

TikTok also recommends enabling two-step verification, which adds another layer of protection if a password is stolen.

Consumers should use a unique password for TikTok, avoid unfamiliar links and review their privacy settings to limit the information strangers can see.

Anyone who believes they've fallen victim to a TikTok scam should act quickly. If money was sent, contact the bank, credit card issuer or payment service immediately. Explain that the transaction involved fraud and ask whether the payment can be reversed.

If a password was disclosed, change it immediately and update any other accounts using the same password. Enable two-step verification and review the account for unfamiliar devices or activity.

Consumers should also report suspicious accounts and messages directly through TikTok. The company's reporting options are available under Settings and privacy.

Fraud can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.