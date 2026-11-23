Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V765000 Make Model Model Years HONDA CIVIC 2012–2013 ACURA RDX 2013 ACURA ILX 2013 HONDA CR-V 2012–2013 HONDA ACCORD 2013

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V756000 Make Model Model Years RAM 1500 2022–2024