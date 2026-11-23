Combining multiple blood pressure medications into one pill helped nearly 70% of patients reach their blood pressure goal.

Patients using the combination treatment saw greater improvements than those receiving standard care.

Researchers say the approach could make managing high blood pressure easier and more effective over the long term.

Managing high blood pressure can sometimes mean taking multiple medications every day. But what if those medications could be combined into a single pill?

New research led by UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests that this approach could help more people get their blood pressure under control.

The study, published in JAMA, found that patients taking a combination of blood pressure medications in one pill experienced greater improvements than those receiving standard treatment.

“Our study demonstrated that a single-pill combination provided an effective, implementable, scalable, and sustainable approach for hypertension control in low- and middle-income countries,” researcher Jiang He, M.D., M.S., Ph.D., said in a news release.

“It improves patients’ adherence to medication and satisfaction with medication and hypertension-related care. The trial also provides additional evidence for physicians to recommend this treatment to patients with high blood pressure in the U.S. and beyond.”

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, increases the risk of serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and dementia. Although medications are available to help manage the condition, keeping blood pressure under control remains a challenge. Researchers wanted to find out whether simplifying treatment could help patients stay on track and achieve better results over time.

How researchers tested the treatment

The study followed 1,706 adults with uncontrolled high blood pressure who received care at 40 primary care clinics in Colombia and Jamaica.

Researchers randomly assigned the clinics to one of two treatment approaches. Patients at half of the clinics received standard care, which typically involved starting with one blood pressure medication and gradually increasing the dose or adding other medications if their blood pressure remained too high.

Patients at the remaining clinics received a combination pill containing two or three blood pressure medications. Their treatment also included additional support. Nurses taught patients how to check their blood pressure at home, reviewed their readings regularly, and health coaches helped them stay consistent with their medications.

Researchers monitored participants over 18 months, measuring changes in their blood pressure and comparing the results between the two groups.

What the findings mean for patients

The results showed a noticeable difference between the two approaches. Patients taking the combination pill saw their systolic blood pressure (the top number in a blood pressure reading) drop by an average of 19.1 points. Those receiving standard care experienced an average decrease of nine points.

Researchers also found that nearly 70% of patients in the combination treatment group reached the study's blood pressure goal of below 130/80 mm Hg. In comparison, just 29.2% of patients receiving standard care reached that target.

Importantly, serious adverse events, including hospitalizations and deaths, occurred at similar rates in both groups.

The benefits also appeared to last beyond the initial treatment period. Six months after the trial ended, 75% of patients in the intervention group were still receiving the combination treatment and maintaining better blood pressure control.

For consumers, the findings suggest that managing hypertension may become easier when multiple medications are combined into one pill, particularly when patients also receive support with monitoring and medication routines.

However, researchers say more large-scale studies are needed to evaluate how this approach affects long-term health outcomes. The findings also don't mean patients should change their current prescriptions on their own. Anyone interested in combination treatment should discuss their options with their healthcare provider.