Nearly 75% of people preparing Thanksgiving meals in a 2025 survey said they made more food than they needed.

Researchers estimate Americans wasted about 166,000 metric tons of food during Thanksgiving week last year.

Planning meals ahead of time, using up refrigerator ingredients, and sending guests home with leftovers could help reduce waste.

Thanksgiving is all about the food, but preparing a big holiday meal can come with an unexpected downside: a lot of perfectly edible food ending up in the trash.

A new study from researchers at The Ohio State University and Penn State University found that Americans wasted considerably more food during Thanksgiving week than they did during a typical week in December. The researchers estimate that approximately 166,000 metric tons of food were discarded nationwide during Thanksgiving week in 2025.

“That week of Thanksgiving, people bought about $3 billion worth of food that they then eventually discarded. It’s about 40 football fields’ worth of discarded food,” researcher Brian Roe said in a news release.



And the problem doesn't necessarily start once dinner is over. Some households throw away food before Thanksgiving even arrives simply because they need to clear out their refrigerators to make room for the turkey and other holiday ingredients.

How researchers studied Thanksgiving food waste

The study, published in the journal Waste in October 2026, looked at food waste reported by U.S. adults who were responsible for at least half of their household's food preparation.

Researchers conducted surveys around Thanksgiving and again in December 2025. Participants were asked to estimate how much edible food their households discarded, including food thrown away, composted, or given to pets. Inedible items, such as bones and fruit peels, were excluded.

The Thanksgiving surveys also asked participants whether they hosted or attended a holiday meal, how much food they prepared, why they made extra portions, and what they did with leftovers. Researchers then compared the Thanksgiving results with reports collected during a regular week in December.

In total, 879 participants completed the Thanksgiving survey, while 506 completed the later December follow-up. The researchers used demographic weighting to make the sample more closely reflect the U.S. household population, although it was an online volunteer sample rather than a nationally representative probability sample.

What the findings mean for your Thanksgiving dinner

One of the biggest takeaways was just how common overpreparing can be. Nearly three-quarters of people who prepared a Thanksgiving meal said they made more food than necessary. Some wanted to guarantee leftovers, while others weren't sure how much their guests would eat.

The researchers also found that households hosting and attending Thanksgiving meals wasted 140% more food than households that did neither. Those who only hosted wasted 78% more, while those who only attended wasted 59% more.

Produce accounted for the largest share of food waste overall. Researchers also found that about one in five people involved in preparing holiday food discarded substantial amounts of food simply to make room in the refrigerator.

So, what can consumers do? Start by taking inventory of your refrigerator before heading to the grocery store. Look for ingredients that can be used up before Thanksgiving, rather than automatically tossing them to make room for holiday groceries.

It's also worth thinking realistically about how much food your guests will eat. If you're unsure about portions, the Natural Resources Defense Council's Guest-Imator tool can help estimate how much food to prepare.

And if you do end up with plenty of leftovers, consider sending guests home with containers. In the study, 37% of hosts said they already did this.

Thanksgiving doesn't have to mean an overflowing refrigerator or a mountain of discarded food. A little planning before the holiday could help households get more value out of their groceries while keeping perfectly good food off the waste pile.