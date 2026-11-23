Toyota is recalling 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles because defective Takata airbags could explode during a crash, sending sharp metal fragments into the passenger compartment.

The recall covers seven models manufactured between 2002 and 2017, including the popular Toyota Corolla, Tundra, Sequoia and 4Runner, along with several Lexus models.

Dealers will replace the defective components free of charge, with owner notification letters scheduled to begin arriving in late December.

Toyota is recalling more than 314,000 vehicles in the United States because of potentially dangerous Takata airbags that could rupture during a crash, sending metal fragments flying toward occupants.

The recall, announced in November and documented by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), involves certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles manufactured over a 15-year period.

The problem involves the front passenger airbag inflator, which uses a chemical propellant to rapidly inflate the airbag during a collision.

According to Toyota's recall report, prolonged exposure to high humidity, elevated temperatures and repeated temperature changes can cause the propellant to deteriorate. If the airbag deploys, the inflator could rupture instead of functioning normally.

The resulting explosion could send sharp metal fragments through the airbag and into the passenger compartment, potentially causing serious injuries or death.

The recall is part of the continuing fallout from the Takata airbag crisis, one of the largest and most serious automotive safety problems in history.

Which vehicles are affected?

The recall covers certain vehicles in the following model years:

2003–2008 Toyota Corolla

2005-2006 Toyota Tundra

2005-2007 Toyota Sequoia

2016-2017 Toyota 4Runner

2002-2010 Lexus SC430

2011 Lexus IS250

2017 Lexus GX460

The Corolla accounts for the largest share of the recall, with approximately 232,000 vehicles affected.

Other affected vehicles include nearly 36,000 Toyota 4Runners, more than 25,000 Tundra pickups and approximately 10,700 Sequoia SUVs.

Not every vehicle manufactured during these model years is included. Owners should check their vehicle identification number (VIN) to determine whether their specific vehicle requires repairs.

Some airbags were previously replaced

One of the more troubling aspects of the recall is that some affected vehicles already received replacement airbags under earlier Takata recalls.

Toyota's report explains that the latest recall includes certain inflators installed when vehicles were manufactured, as well as replacement inflators installed during previous recall repairs.

That means an owner who previously took a vehicle to a dealership for an airbag replacement may need to return for another repair.

Toyota says the inflators involved in the latest recall are approaching the end of their estimated safe service life.

The company has been studying these inflators since 2016 and says testing has not identified measurable deterioration in the propellant. Toyota also reported no known field ruptures involving these particular inflators and no related U.S. warranty claims as of November 6.

Nevertheless, the automaker decided to initiate the recall as a precaution because the inflators could become dangerous as they age.

Toyota's report emphasizes that the actual percentage of vehicles containing a defective inflator is unknown.

Part of a much larger airbag safety crisis

The latest recall adds another chapter to the long-running Takata airbag crisis, which has affected tens of millions of vehicles worldwide.

The original problem involved inflators that could deteriorate after prolonged exposure to heat and humidity. When activated during a crash, some inflators ruptured violently, sending metal fragments into the vehicle's interior.

The defect has been linked to numerous deaths and serious injuries and has prompted recalls involving vehicles from many major automakers.

The latest Toyota recall involves Takata inflators containing a desiccant, a substance designed to absorb moisture and help protect the propellant.

Although those inflators were designed to resist deterioration, Toyota's analysis suggests that age and environmental exposure may eventually create safety concerns.

The recall illustrates why owners of older vehicles should continue checking for safety recalls, even when their cars have operated without problems for many years.

What owners should do

Toyota says affected owners will be notified by mail, with letters scheduled to begin going out December 28, 2026. The company expects to complete notifications by mid-January 2027.

Depending on the model, Toyota and Lexus dealerships will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or the entire airbag assembly. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

Owners do not have to wait for a letter to investigate whether their vehicle is included. They can visit the NHTSA recall website or Toyota's recall lookup page and enter their vehicle identification number.

The VIN is a 17-character code typically visible through the windshield on the driver's side. It can also be found on vehicle registration and insurance documents.

Owners can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The NHTSA recall identification number is 26V748000. Toyota's internal recall numbers are 26TB25, 26TA25, 26LB11 and 26LA11.

Although the recall does not include an official do-not-drive warning, owners should arrange the free repair promptly once their vehicle is confirmed to be affected.