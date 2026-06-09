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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 08

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with taillight warnings and seat belts affecting various models.

Jayco, Braun, and Kia are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V361000

Issue: False Taillight Warning Light on Instrument Panel Display/FMVSS 101

MakeModelModel Years
ENTEGRAQWEST SE2026
JAYCOGRANITE RIDGE2026
ENTEGRACONDOR2026
JAYCOMELBOURNE2026

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V360000

Issue: False Taillight Warning Light on Instrument Panel Display/FMVSS 101

MakeModelModel Years
JAYCOMELBOURNE PRESTIGE2026
ENTEGRAQWEST2026

Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V357000

Issue: Wheelchair Seat Belts May Not Properly Restrain Occupants

MakeModelModel Years
RAMPROMASTER2026

Kia America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V356000

Issue: Driver Seat Belt Strap May Not Extend/FMVSS 209

MakeModelModel Years
KIATELLURIDE HYBRID2027
KIATELLURIDE2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V354000

Issue: Incorrectly Tightened Shock Bolts

MakeModelModel Years
GRAND DESIGNREFLECTION2025–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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