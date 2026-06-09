Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 08

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V361000 Make Model Model Years ENTEGRA QWEST SE 2026 JAYCO GRANITE RIDGE 2026 ENTEGRA CONDOR 2026 JAYCO MELBOURNE 2026

Jayco, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V360000 Make Model Model Years JAYCO MELBOURNE PRESTIGE 2026 ENTEGRA QWEST 2026

Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V357000 Make Model Model Years RAM PROMASTER 2026

Kia America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V356000 Make Model Model Years KIA TELLURIDE HYBRID 2027 KIA TELLURIDE 2027

Grand Design RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V354000 Make Model Model Years GRAND DESIGN REFLECTION 2025–2026