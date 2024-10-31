Starbucks will stop charging extra for non-dairy milk

Starbucks is taking steps to win back customers who’ve drifted away over the years. For starters, the coffee chain will no longer charge extra when customers request non-dairy milk in their coffee.

The change will take place on Nov. 7, when Starbucks launches its holiday menu. CEO Brian Niccol, who recently took the helm after a successful stint as CEO of Chipotle, said customers should be encouraged to customize their beverages.

“Core to the Starbucks experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours, Niccol said. “By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milk we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks.”

According to Starbucks data, non-dairy milk – whether its soy milk, oat milk, almond milk or coconut milk – is the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers. Number one is a shot of espresso.

Starbucks estimates that dropping the extra charge will have an impact on customers’ wallets. It says almost half of Starbucks current customers who pay to modify their beverage at company-operated stores will see a price reduction of more than 10%.

Back to basics

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol said. “This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time.”

Niccol announced the change during his first Starbucks earnings call as CEO and outlined some other changes he plans. Among them is a return to the coffee house vibe.

At the same time, Niccol said he wants service to be faster. He has set a goal of having every drink delivered within four minutes of ordering, a goal he says is only now met about half the time.

On the call, Starbucks announced its earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter, showing transactions were down 10% for the period. It also reports a decline in traffic across all dayparts.