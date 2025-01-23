Procter & Gamble says tariffs would likely raise prices for some consumer items

A number of consumer products produced in other countries would likely cost more if President Trump imposed tariffs on the countries where they are produced. That could include some popular items sold by consumer products giant Procter & Gamble.

P&G’s chief financial officer Andre Schulten held out potential price hikes during a conference call with reporters when commenting on the company’s latest quarterly earnings release.

"Whatever the administration decides to do, we will be able to deal with," Schulten told the reporters.

But Schulten said raising prices would be a last resort. It might be possible, he said, to cut costs, reducing any price increase. And if P&G does raise prices, Schulten said it would be done on an incremental basis.

Some of P&G’s products

Here are just a few of the consumer products produced by P&G:

Tide detergent

Gillette razors

Head & Shoulders shampoo

Dawn dish soap

Pampers disposable diapers

Crest toothpaste

Charmin toilet paper

Some of these products are produced overseas and imported into the U.S. However, P&G has invested heavily in U.S. manufacturing since 2019. The company also reportedly has the flexibility to alter some product ingredients should tariffs drive up production costs.

Meanwhile, it isn’t clear whether tariffs will be increased or by how much. Trump has hinted that he might impose a 10% on Chinese imports within a few weeks. He has also threatened to slap 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, in an effort to persuade companies to return manufacturing to the U.S.