Mediterranean diet may reduce Alzheimer’s risk, study finds

Genes and diet interact: People with two copies of the APOE4 gene, the strongest genetic driver of Alzheimer’s, show unique biological changes tied to dementia risk.

Metabolic fingerprints identified: Researchers found 57 metabolites in the blood linked to Alzheimer’s risk in ways that vary by genetics.

Mediterranean diet protective: A diet rich in vegetables, fish, nuts, and olive oil countered risk in people at highest genetic vulnerability.

A major new study suggests that what we eat could help offset even the strongest genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Published in Nature Medicine, the research shows that people who inherit two copies of the APOE4 gene — long recognized as a powerful driver of Alzheimer’s — have distinct metabolic signatures that raise their risk. But following a Mediterranean diet appears to protect them by shifting the body’s balance of fats and other compounds that influence dementia development.

Tracking diet, genes, and brain health

The findings come from more than 5,700 participants in two large, decades-long health studies: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Scientists analyzed genetic data, blood samples, and dietary records to map how biological pathways interact with dementia risk.

They identified 57 metabolites — small molecules formed as the body processes food and energy — that were linked to Alzheimer’s in ways that varied by genetic background. For example, certain fats known as cholesteryl esters and sphingomyelins were strongly tied to higher risk in people with two APOE4 copies, while other compounds such as glycerides seemed protective in that same group.

Diet’s role in protecting the brain

Researchers highlighted the Mediterranean diet as especially effective in countering these risks. Rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and olive oil, the diet reduced harmful metabolites and boosted protective ones. Nearly 40% of its benefit for high-risk individuals could be traced to these metabolic effects, the authors wrote.

“Targeted dietary strategies may help offset even the strongest genetic risks for Alzheimer’s disease,” the study concluded.

Broader health benefits

Health experts note that the Mediterranean diet has been linked to improved longevity and reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers. Its emphasis on fiber, slow-digesting carbohydrates, and healthy fats such as olive oil and fatty fish also supports overall metabolic health.