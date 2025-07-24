Light-up ruler bracelets among recalled items in Part 2 of the Weekly Safety Recall Roundup

Here’s Part 2 of this week's Weekly Recall Roundup for the week of July 24, 2025, highlighting additional urgent product safety notices from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, affecting consumers across categories from toys and scooters to home furnishings.

🧒 Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets Recalled

Units Affected: About 75,900

Hazard: The battery compartment is accessible to children, violating toy safety standards. Swallowed button cell batteries can cause severe internal injuries or death.

Injuries/Incidents: One battery separation incident reported, no injuries.

Model Numbers: 718508MCR, 718075MCR (green & pink)

Sold At: Walmart (Mar–May 2025, ~$2)

Remedy: Stop use immediately and contact info@innovativenyc.com with a disposal photo for a full refund.

🚧 LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gates Recalled

Units Affected: About 1,400

Hazard: The gate’s design allows a child’s torso to pass through, creating a deadly entrapment hazard.

Injuries/Incidents: None reported.

Model: LT-BG01-3 (white, gray, black)

Sold At: Amazon (Dec 2024–Apr 2025, $55–$75)

Remedy: Cut the mesh, photograph it, and email support@livactihome.com for a refund.

🛴 Apollo City 2024 Electric Scooters Recalled

Units Affected: About 790

Hazard: The stem can crack at the weld, posing fall and injury hazards.

Injuries/Incidents: 10 reports of cracking, 4 falls, 1 injury.

Affected Serial Numbers:

4202240300001–4202240301236

4202240400001–4202240400764

Sold At: Best Buy, Amazon, Apollo site (Jun 2024–Apr 2025, ~$1,800)

Remedy: Stop use. Fill out form at Apollo City Recall Page to receive a free replacement stem.

🔥 FENGQS F7 Pro E-Bikes Recalled

Units Affected: About 100

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire.

Injuries/Incidents: 13 reports of fire, 2 causing $4,000 in damage.

Battery Date Code: April 21, 2024

Sold At: Amazon (May–Dec 2024, $700–$1,200)

Remedy: Stop use. Mark and photograph battery before disposal. Submit to recall@fengqs.work for refund.

🧱 Aiho Five-Drawer Dressers Recalled

Units Affected: About 1,900

Hazard: Can tip over if not anchored, posing entrapment or fatal injury risk to children.

Injuries/Incidents: None reported.

Model: AP23-W (white, 37” tall)

Sold At: Walmart.com (Sep 2023–Mar 2025, ~$80)

Remedy: Stop use if unanchored. Dispose and email photo to support@aiholife.com for refund.

☠️ Creekwood Naturals Turpentine Bottles Recalled

Units Affected: About 9,000

Hazard: Lacks child-resistant packaging, violating federal law.

Injuries/Incidents: None reported.

Sold At: Amazon, Etsy, eBay (Jun 2023–May 2025, $20–$40)

Remedy: Request a free child-resistant closure online at Recall Page or call 877-754-1776.

✨ LED Gloves Recalled

Units Affected: About 9,900

Hazard: Battery compartments are accessible and lack required warnings under Reese’s Law, posing serious injury or death risks to children.

Injuries/Incidents: None reported.

Model: ST01 (white gloves, flashing modes)

Sold At: Amazon (Jan–Apr 2025, ~$14)

Remedy: Dispose and email yummyet2022@outlook.com for refund.

🧪 Georgia Pine Turpentine Bottles Recalled

Units Affected: About 20,000

Hazard: Sold in non-child-resistant bottles, violating federal standards.

Injuries/Incidents: None reported.

Sold At: Amazon, local health food stores (Jan 2021–Apr 2025, ~$17)

Remedy: Contact Diamond G Forest Products at 912-647-7463 or visit Recall Info for a free child-resistant cap.

⚡ Transpro Electric Scooters Recalled

Units Affected: 700

Hazard: Scooters can overheat and catch fire. Batteries were falsely labeled UL-certified.

Injuries/Incidents: 1 fire, $200K in property damage.

Models: A3 Hub Motor, A11F Spark, R1 Commuter

Sold At: Bike and electronics stores (Aug 2024–Apr 2025, $250–$400)

Remedy: Disable and submit proof to sales@transprous.com for refund or free replacement.

🦟 Electric Bug Zapper Rackets Recalled

Units Affected: About 29,000

Hazard: Rechargeable batteries can overheat and catch fire.

Injuries/Incidents: 3 fire incidents, no injuries.

Model: BZ-001

Sold At: Amazon (May 2022–Jun 2025, $20–$40)

Remedy: Contact iMirror at 800-762-9066 for a pre-paid return label and refund.

Check Part 1 for more of this week's recalls.