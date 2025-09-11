Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup for Sept. 11

In My Jammers recall for children’s pajamas over burn risk
Consumers who purchased these children’s pajama sets should stop using them and request a refund.
Pajama sets violate flammability standards, posing burn hazard
About 350 units affected, sold April–June 2025
Consumers advised to stop use and seek a refund
About 350 In My Jammers children’s button up flare pajama sets have been recalled due to failure to meet mandatory flammability standards, creating a risk of burn injuries. The recall involves sets sold in various patterns and sizes, including bows, swans, cherry, croissant and coffee, kiss, and floral prints. These sets were available on inmyjammers.com from April 2025 through June 2025.
No injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged to discontinue use immediately and follow the company’s refund process.
The hazard
The pajama sets violate federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, creating a burn risk if the fabric catches fire.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets right away and contact In My Jammers for a refund.
Company contact
Email In My Jammers at recall@inmyjammers.com or visit www.inmyjammers.com/recall for more information.
Shierdu toy recall for choking hazard affects 1,900 units
Parents should remove these Shierdu wooden cactus toys from children under three and request a refund.
Small parts in toy violate safety ban, pose choking hazard
Exactly 1,900 units recalled, sold via Amazon since October 2022
Refund offered; stop using toy with young children immediately
About 1,900 Shierdu children’s wooden building block cactus toys sold on Amazon are recalled because small parts can pose a choking hazard to children under three. The product, model SY-016, includes 28 colorful wooden pieces and was sold from October 2022 through August 2025.
No injuries have been reported, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should take immediate action.
The hazard
The toy contains small parts prohibited in products intended for children under three, presenting a risk of serious injury or death from choking.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled toy immediately and contact Yiwu Shiyi Trading for a refund.
Company contact
Email Yiwu Shiyi Trading at yizhao2025@outlook.com for refund details.
Blueroot Health recall for iron multivitamins with child poisoning risk
Consumers should check their Bariatric Fusion bottles for child-resistant caps and request a replacement if needed.
Bottles lack child-resistant packaging, violating safety law
About 4,700 units recalled from January–June 2025
Consumers eligible for replacement bottles with compliant caps
Blueroot Health has recalled about 4,700 bottles of Bariatric Fusion iron multivitamins because the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if swallowed by young children. Affected bottles include high ADEK multivitamin capsules and One Per Day bariatric multivitamin capsules, both with iron, and have smooth caps lacking “push down & turn” instructions.
Consumers should inspect their bottles and request a child-resistant replacement if necessary.
The hazard
The recalled multivitamin bottles do not meet federal child-resistant packaging requirements for iron-containing supplements, creating a risk of serious injury or death if young children access the contents.
What to do
Stop using the recalled bottles and contact Blueroot Health for a replacement bottle with a child-resistant cap.
Company contact
Call Blueroot Health toll-free at 866-259-0602 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email support@bariatricfusion.com or visit bariatricfusion.com/product-safety.
Paris Hilton mini fridge recall for fire and burn dangers
Owners of recalled Epoca International mini beauty fridges should unplug them and seek a refund.
Electrical switch defect can cause overheating, fire and burns
About 110,000 units recalled, sold since November 2022
27 overheating and fire incidents reported; no injuries
Epoca International has recalled about 110,000 Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges due to a defect that can cause the units to overheat and catch fire. The recall affects certain 4-liter and 10-liter models in various colors, manufactured before August 2024.
The company has received 27 reports of fridges overheating and catching fire. No injuries have been reported, but some property damage occurred.
The hazard
An electrical switch inside the mini fridges can short circuit and overheat, creating fire and burn hazards.
What to do
Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled mini fridges and contact Epoca International for a refund.
Company contact
Call Epoca International toll-free at 888-262-3905 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email recall@epoca.com or visit www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall.
Warning: Cranach Hardware tip restraints pose tip-over hazard
Consumers should stop using and dispose of Cranach Hardware plastic tip restraint kits to prevent injury.
Plastic tip restraint kits can fail, causing furniture tip-over
Sold on Amazon; includes multiple plastic hardware pieces
CPSC urges immediate removal and disposal of product
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers to immediately stop using Cranach Hardware plastic tip restraint kits. The plastic restraints, intended to anchor furniture to walls, can fail, putting young children at risk of severe injury or death if furniture tips over.
These kits have been sold on Amazon, typically in packages containing two plastic brackets, screws, anchors and a zip tie.
The hazard
The plastic tip restraints may not secure furniture properly, increasing the risk of tip-over accidents which can seriously injure children.
What to do
Consumers should stop using, remove and dispose of these plastic tip restraint kits. Furniture should be anchored with tip restraints that meet industry standard ASTM F3096-23.
Company contact
Report incidents or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or call the hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
