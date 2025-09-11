Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup for Sept. 11

In My Jammers recall for children’s pajamas over burn risk

Consumers who purchased these children’s pajama sets should stop using them and request a refund.

Pajama sets violate flammability standards, posing burn hazard

About 350 units affected, sold April–June 2025

Consumers advised to stop use and seek a refund

About 350 In My Jammers children’s button up flare pajama sets have been recalled due to failure to meet mandatory flammability standards, creating a risk of burn injuries. The recall involves sets sold in various patterns and sizes, including bows, swans, cherry, croissant and coffee, kiss, and floral prints. These sets were available on inmyjammers.com from April 2025 through June 2025.

No injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged to discontinue use immediately and follow the company’s refund process.

The hazard

The pajama sets violate federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, creating a burn risk if the fabric catches fire.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets right away and contact In My Jammers for a refund.

Company contact

Email In My Jammers at recall@inmyjammers.com or visit www.inmyjammers.com/recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/In-My-Jammers-Recalls-Button-Flare-Pajama-Sets-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Flammability-Standards

Shierdu toy recall for choking hazard affects 1,900 units

Parents should remove these Shierdu wooden cactus toys from children under three and request a refund.

Small parts in toy violate safety ban, pose choking hazard

Exactly 1,900 units recalled, sold via Amazon since October 2022

Refund offered; stop using toy with young children immediately

About 1,900 Shierdu children’s wooden building block cactus toys sold on Amazon are recalled because small parts can pose a choking hazard to children under three. The product, model SY-016, includes 28 colorful wooden pieces and was sold from October 2022 through August 2025.

No injuries have been reported, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should take immediate action.

The hazard

The toy contains small parts prohibited in products intended for children under three, presenting a risk of serious injury or death from choking.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled toy immediately and contact Yiwu Shiyi Trading for a refund.

Company contact

Email Yiwu Shiyi Trading at yizhao2025@outlook.com for refund details.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Shierdu-Childrens-Toys-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard-Violates-the-Small-Parts-Ban-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Yiwu-Shiyi-Trading

Blueroot Health recall for iron multivitamins with child poisoning risk

Consumers should check their Bariatric Fusion bottles for child-resistant caps and request a replacement if needed.

Bottles lack child-resistant packaging, violating safety law

About 4,700 units recalled from January–June 2025

Consumers eligible for replacement bottles with compliant caps

Blueroot Health has recalled about 4,700 bottles of Bariatric Fusion iron multivitamins because the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if swallowed by young children. Affected bottles include high ADEK multivitamin capsules and One Per Day bariatric multivitamin capsules, both with iron, and have smooth caps lacking “push down & turn” instructions.

Consumers should inspect their bottles and request a child-resistant replacement if necessary.

The hazard

The recalled multivitamin bottles do not meet federal child-resistant packaging requirements for iron-containing supplements, creating a risk of serious injury or death if young children access the contents.

What to do

Stop using the recalled bottles and contact Blueroot Health for a replacement bottle with a child-resistant cap.

Company contact

Call Blueroot Health toll-free at 866-259-0602 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email support@bariatricfusion.com or visit bariatricfusion.com/product-safety.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Blueroot-Health-Recalls-Bottles-of-Bariatric-Fusion-Iron-Multivitamins-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Child-Poisoning-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Manufactured-by-VitaQuest-International

Paris Hilton mini fridge recall for fire and burn dangers

Owners of recalled Epoca International mini beauty fridges should unplug them and seek a refund.

Electrical switch defect can cause overheating, fire and burns

About 110,000 units recalled, sold since November 2022

27 overheating and fire incidents reported; no injuries

Epoca International has recalled about 110,000 Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges due to a defect that can cause the units to overheat and catch fire. The recall affects certain 4-liter and 10-liter models in various colors, manufactured before August 2024.

The company has received 27 reports of fridges overheating and catching fire. No injuries have been reported, but some property damage occurred.

The hazard

An electrical switch inside the mini fridges can short circuit and overheat, creating fire and burn hazards.

What to do

Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled mini fridges and contact Epoca International for a refund.

Company contact

Call Epoca International toll-free at 888-262-3905 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday), email recall@epoca.com or visit www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Epoca-International-Recalls-Paris-Hilton-Mini-Beauty-Fridges-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Warning: Cranach Hardware tip restraints pose tip-over hazard

Consumers should stop using and dispose of Cranach Hardware plastic tip restraint kits to prevent injury.

Plastic tip restraint kits can fail, causing furniture tip-over

Sold on Amazon; includes multiple plastic hardware pieces

CPSC urges immediate removal and disposal of product

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers to immediately stop using Cranach Hardware plastic tip restraint kits. The plastic restraints, intended to anchor furniture to walls, can fail, putting young children at risk of severe injury or death if furniture tips over.

These kits have been sold on Amazon, typically in packages containing two plastic brackets, screws, anchors and a zip tie.

The hazard

The plastic tip restraints may not secure furniture properly, increasing the risk of tip-over accidents which can seriously injure children.

What to do

Consumers should stop using, remove and dispose of these plastic tip restraint kits. Furniture should be anchored with tip restraints that meet industry standard ASTM F3096-23.

Company contact

Report incidents or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov or call the hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/