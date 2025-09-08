Campbell’s to phase out artificial colors across its entire product line-up

The company will eliminate artificial FD&C colors from all foods and beverages by the second half of fiscal 2026 (March–August).

Popular brands like Lance crackers, V8 Splash, Archway, Stella D’oro, Jay’s, O-Ke-Doke, and Tom’s will now use colors from natural sources.

This move responds to growing consumer demand for simpler, recognizable ingredients.

The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell’s Soup, is joining other food manufacturers, hopping on the “Make America Healthy Again” bandwagon, pledging to remove all FD&C artificial colors from its remaining products.

By the second half of its 2026 fiscal year – March through August – the company will no longer produce any foods or beverages containing artificial dyes.

What’s Changing

Lance crackers and V8 Splash will switch to colors derived from natural sources such as annatto and purple carrot juice concentrate.

Regional snack brands, including Jay’s, O-Ke-Doke, and Tom’s, will also make the transition.

Cookie brands like Archway and Stella D’oro will phase out FD&C colors as well.

The company stressed that some of its products made the transition long ago. For example, Goldfish crackers have used plant-based colors for more than 15 years, with their signature red shade coming from beet juice concentrate and paprika extracted from sweet red peppers.

In a press release, Campbell’s said consumers are increasingly looking for foods made with fewer artificial additives and more recognizable ingredients. By transitioning fully to natural coloring sources, the company said it is responding to both consumer preferences and the broader regulatory landscape.

When will consumers see the change? As existing inventory clears, Campbell’s said products made with FD&C colors will disappear from store shelves. Shoppers will see the same beloved brands—just with colors sourced from nature instead of artificial dyes.

Industry trend

Other food manufacturers have also taken this step. In June, Kraft Heinz, one of America’s largest food and condiment companies, announced a new commitment to cleaner ingredients and consumer-focused innovation.

It plans to immediately stop all new U.S. product launches containing artificial Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors. It has also pledged to completely eliminate them from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027.

In July, a coalition of dairy farmers and ice cream producers announced they would phase out all artificial food dyes from their products by 2026, citing research that show the move would be good for business.

"We're hearing our customers loud and clear," Lisa Varela, vice president of Product Innovation at Glacier Creamery, said at the time. "They want fun colors in their ice cream, but they want them to come from real sources, not chemicals."