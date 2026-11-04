Black Friday shoppers should watch out for these common holiday shopping scams

Fake retail websites, phishing messages, and fraudulent shipping notifications are among the biggest scams shoppers should watch for this holiday season.

Scammers are using AI and deceptive identity verification links to make fraud attempts more convincing and steal shoppers' personal information.

If you fall victim to a scam, act quickly by contacting your bank, securing your accounts, freezing your credit if necessary, and reporting the fraud.

Black Friday and the holiday shopping season bring plenty of opportunities to save money, but they also create opportunities for scammers to take advantage of shoppers.

From too-good-to-be-true deals and fake retail websites to identity theft and fraudulent promotional messages, consumers have plenty of reasons to be cautious before clicking on a link or entering their payment information.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Ira Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform Lead at Veriff, who broke down some of the biggest shopping scams consumers should watch out for this holiday season, how fraudsters are changing their tactics, and what shoppers can do to protect themselves.

What to look for

Bondar-Mucci explained that Black Friday and the holiday shopping season are a peak time for fraud, as limited time promotions and urgency tied to this period leave many shoppers ignoring red flags they may have previously questioned. She shared some of the primary red flags to look for.

“Consumers should be on high alert for fake retail websites, fraudulent social media ads, and phishing scams targeting personal /financial information,” she said. “For example, bad actors will use these vectors for non-delivery scams, accept payment for popular or heavily discounted products, and never send the items.

“They may also send fraudulent shipping notifications claiming a package is delayed, missing, or held up by an unpaid fee. These messages often include links to fake carrier websites designed to steal even more personal information. Shoppers should track orders directly through an official shipping carrier or retailer and verify any shipping issues independently before clicking links or sharing sensitive information.”

Link-sharing scams

On top of that, Bondar-Mucci wants shoppers to be on the lookout for what fraud teams are calling a link-sharing scam. She broke down how it works.

“You get a message asking you to ‘verify your identity’ to release a delayed order, unlock a refund, or claim a prize. The link leads to a real identity check prompting users to scan an ID or take a selfie. However, that check belongs to an account the fraudster is opening in your name, such as a bank, buy now, pay later, or marketplace seller account.Because you are a real person holding your real ID, every security check passes.

“A retailer or carrier will not ask you to scan your ID and take a selfie through a link sent by text or social media to deliver a package,” she continued. “If you didn't start the identity verification process yourself, in the company's own app or website, don't finish it.”

Red flags in promo texts, ads, and checkout flows

Some of the most common red flags that are consistent over time are: a sense of urgency to act, unusually steep discounts, or sharing personal or financial information. However, generative AI makes it harder than ever to distinguish the real from the fake.

“Generative AI now enables bad actors to ensure their fake assets look as polished as ever,’ Bondar-Mucci said. “While consumers should still be wary of this sign, it's important they be extra cognizant of other behavior-based red flags, focusing on what the message is asking you to do.

“The biggest red flag is platform steering, where a seller or ‘customer support agent’ moves you off the marketplace into a text thread, messaging app, or direct payment link. The moment you leave the platform, its buyer protections no longer apply. AI makes these conversations far more convincing, from a cloned voice on a ‘support’ call to a deepfake video of a seller ‘showing’ you the product.

Other things to be wary of:

Checkout flows that pressure shoppers to pay with methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency

Unexpected changes at the time of purchase, like requests to re-enter payment information through a separate pop-up link

Changes to a vendor name, or additional charges

Any request to scan your ID or take a selfie to complete a purchase or receive a refund, through a link you didn't initiate

Act quickly if you’re involved in a scam

If you find yourself involved in a Black Friday scam, Bondar-Mucci’s best advice is to act quickly. Here are her top tips: