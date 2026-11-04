JetBlue raises checked bag fees again, just ahead of the holiday travel season

JetBlue has raised its checked baggage fees for the second time this year, with the first checked bag now costing at least $50 each way, up from $39.

Holiday travelers will pay even more, with fees reaching $70 for the first checked bag when paid within 24 hours of departure during peak travel periods.

The increases take effect November 3, applying to newly-purchased tickets, while passengers who booked earlier will continue paying the previous rates.

Travelers flying JetBlue this holiday season may need to budget more for their luggage. The airline has announced another round of checked baggage fee increases, pushing the cost of checking a single suitcase as high as $140 for a round-trip flight.

The new fees, effective November 3, 2026, apply to flights within the United States and to destinations in Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The airline is also raising baggage charges on some transatlantic flights.

It's the second increase this year. JetBlue previously raised checked baggage fees in March, citing sharply higher jet fuel prices following the outbreak of war involving Iran.

The latest increase comes as airlines continue struggling with rising operating expenses, and it raises the possibility that other major carriers will follow JetBlue's lead.

How much more will passengers pay?

Under JetBlue's new fee structure, the amount passengers pay depends on when they travel and how far in advance they pay for their luggage.

For most economy passengers traveling domestically or to nearby international destinations, the new one-way fees are $50 for the first bag, when paid more than 24 hours in advance, and $55 during peak travel. The fee for the first bag paid less than 24 hours in advance is $60, and $70 during peak travel.

The previous minimum fee for a first checked bag was $39, meaning the new $50 charge represents an increase of approximately 28%.

For a family of four traveling during a peak holiday period, checking one bag per person could cost $440 round-trip if the bags are prepaid. Waiting until the airport could push the total to $560.

The airline's higher peak-season fees will apply during Thanksgiving, from November 19 through November 30, and again during the Christmas and New Year's travel period, from December 17 through January 18.

JetBlue has published its updated fee schedule on its official website.

Why is JetBlue raising prices?

JetBlue says the higher fees are necessary to offset increasing fuel and operating costs while keeping its advertised ticket prices competitive.

In a statement reported by aviation publication Paddle Your Own Kanoo, a JetBlue spokesperson said: “We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs.”

The airline said charging separately for luggage allows customers who don't need checked bags to avoid paying for that service. However, the increases mean that the advertised price of an airline ticket may represent a smaller share of what travelers ultimately pay.

JetBlue has also been facing financial pressures. The airline reported a $257 million loss in the third quarter, adding to concerns about its profitability.

Baggage fees provide airlines with additional revenue without requiring an across-the-board increase in ticket prices.

Will other airlines follow?

JetBlue's decision could have implications beyond its own passengers.

When the airline increased baggage fees in March, competitors including American, Delta ,and United subsequently raised their charges.

JetBlue has also been an early adopter of charging different baggage fees during peak and off-peak travel periods.

While other airlines have not necessarily committed to matching the latest increase, the industry's history suggests that travelers should watch for additional baggage fee announcements in the coming weeks.

How travelers can avoid the higher fees

Passengers have several options for reducing or eliminating checked baggage charges.

The simplest is to pay for luggage online or through JetBlue's mobile app at least 24 hours before departure. Depending on the travel dates and number of bags, doing so can save as much as $15 per bag.

Other options include:

Use a qualifying JetBlue credit card. JetBlue Plus, Business, and Premier cardholders can receive a free first checked bag, subject to the card's conditions.

Take advantage of frequent-flier benefits. TrueBlue Mosaic 1 members receive one free checked bag, while Mosaic 2, 3, and 4 members receive two.

Consider traveling with a carry-on. Passengers who can fit their belongings into permitted cabin baggage may avoid checked baggage charges entirely.

Compare total ticket prices. When shopping for flights, include baggage charges in the comparison rather than relying solely on the advertised airfare.

Travelers who purchased their JetBlue tickets before November 3 are not subject to the new fee schedule for those bookings.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the increase provides another reminder that the lowest advertised airfare isn't necessarily the cheapest way to fly. For travelers checking multiple bags, luggage charges can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of a family vacation.