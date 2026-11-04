50 million job postings reveal the skills that could lead to six-figure salaries

AI and machine learning fundamentals topped the list of highest-paying skills, with a median advertised salary of $212,000.

Five of the 10 highest-paying job titles were outside the tech industry, including corporate lawyers and construction managers.

Employers still value communication, problem-solving, and hands-on expertise, making it important for workers to demonstrate their skills rather than simply earn credentials.

Artificial intelligence is changing the job market, and workers with the right technical skills could have a significant earning advantage. But a high-paying career doesn't necessarily mean working in tech.

A new analysis from CodeSignal, which examined 50 million live job postings, offers a closer look at the skills employers are willing to pay the most for in 2026. AI and machine learning fundamentals topped the list, with a median advertised salary of $212,000.

However, the findings also highlight opportunities in fields like law, healthcare, and construction, suggesting that there are several paths to a lucrative career.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with CodeSignal CEO Tigran Sloyan to break down the findings even further.

How the study was conducted

CodeSignal used its market intelligence tool to analyze approximately 50 million live job postings collected worldwide over a 21-week period ending in October 2026. The analysis covered 789 job roles, 6,431 validated skill sets, and 1,534 named technologies and software tools.

To compare earning potential, researchers looked at advertised salary midpoints from job postings that disclosed compensation during the most recent 12 weeks of the study. Salaries were standardized in U.S. dollars, with median advertised salaries reported alongside the middle 50% salary range to account for differences across regions and employers.

Key findings

The analysis uncovered a few interesting trends in what employers are looking for and which skills and careers are commanding the highest salaries:

AI skills lead the way in earning potential. AI and machine learning fundamentals topped the list of highest-paying skills, with a median advertised salary of $212,000. Other high-paying skills included technology strategy, architecture analysis, and technical product management.

Communication skills remain in high demand. Communication and interpersonal skills appeared in 16% of job postings, while problem-solving showed up in 14%. However, employers are increasingly looking for more specific, measurable abilities, such as negotiating, managing stakeholder relationships, and meeting customer needs.

High-paying careers aren't limited to tech. Five of the 10 highest-paying job titles were outside the technology industry. Corporate lawyers topped the list at $233,000, while construction managers had a median advertised salary of $111,000, slightly higher than data engineers at $107,000.

Specialized trades are worth considering. The analysis also found that HVAC technicians had a median advertised salary of $70,720, while commercial truck drivers earned a median of $62,500. Both figures were higher than those advertised for some entry-level corporate positions.

High-paying work isn’t confined to tech

This is what Sloyan hopes is the biggest takeaway from the report.

“In these postings, construction managers had a median advertised salary of $111,000, compared with $107,000 for data engineers,” Sloyan said. “But I wouldn’t look at that comparison and say AI caused it. The data doesn’t show that.

“What AI changes is how parts of a job get done. The inputs and the outcome may stay much the same, while the tasks in between change dramatically. Whether you’re managing a construction project or working on a legal matter, underlying expertise still matters.”

Invest in the skills you need

If you’re looking to increase your earning potential, Sloyan recommends investing in relevant skills for the job you want.

“A credential may help you get noticed by employers, but the more important question is can you demonstrate that you can do the work?” Sloyan said. “Employers need people who can solve real problems, work with others, and exercise judgement even in AI-native organizations. Be prepared to show someone how you use each of those skills in your role.

“I’d invest in the skills relevant to the job you want, practice them in realistic situations, and look for a way to benchmark your proficiency. A certificate may help you get there, but make sure you ultimately have evidence that you can perform.”