This $5 Chipotle meal hack is going viral. Does it actually save you money?

A Chipotle meal for around $5? Shoppers are sharing a money-saving trick that involves ordering from the restaurant's kids' menu.

A smart option for GLP-1 users: Smaller appetites from weight-loss medications can make Chipotle's kids' meals a money-saving option.

The savings can be significant: Depending on your location, you could save roughly $4–$6 compared to ordering a regular entrée, although portions are smaller.

If you've been to Chipotle lately, you know it's pretty easy to spend $15 or more on lunch, especially if you add chips and a drink.

But a money-saving trick making the rounds on social media promises a meal for around $5. And the best part? You don't have to be a kid to order it, and it could be a really great fit if you’re on a GLP-1 weight loss medication.

The hack is surprisingly simple: Order a kids' meal instead of a regular entrée.

And unlike some viral fast-food tricks that involve complicated substitutions or asking employees for special favors, this one uses items already on Chipotle's menu.

How the $5 Chipotle hack works

The trick centers on Chipotle's Kid's Quesadilla meal, which typically costs around $4.15–$5, depending on the location.

Here's what you get:

A small cheese quesadilla

A side of rice and beans

A choice of kids' chips or fruit

A kids' drink, such as milk or juice

Some shoppers combine the rice and beans into a small burrito bowl, eat the quesadilla on the side, and save the chips for later.

You can also order Chipotle's Kid's Build Your Own meal, which typically costs around $5–$6 and includes a choice of protein, two toppings, two small tortillas, chips or fruit, and a drink.

And yes, adults can order these meals, too. No questions asked.

How much money can you actually save?

Here's where the hack gets interesting. A regular chicken burrito or bowl at Chipotle commonly costs around $9.50–$11 or more, depending on the location.

Compare that with a $4.60 kids' cheese quesadilla meal, and you're saving roughly $5–$6 before taxes.

And remember, the kids' meal includes chips or fruit and a drink, which would normally cost extra with an adult entrée.

Of course, there's a catch. You're getting smaller portions, especially when it comes to protein. So if you're particularly hungry, the kids' meal probably won't replace a full-size burrito bowl.

But for a lighter lunch, it could be a pretty good deal.

Taking a GLP-1? This hack could make even more sense

For people taking GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Wegovy, smaller restaurant portions can be a welcome change.

These medications often reduce appetite, meaning a full-size Chipotle burrito or bowl might be more food than you actually want.

That's where the kids' meal could be a smart money-saving option. Instead of spending $15 on lunch and leaving half of it uneaten, you could spend around $5 on a smaller meal.

One thing to keep in mind is that getting enough protein is especially important when losing weight. So the Kid's Build Your Own meal with chicken or another protein might be a better choice than the cheese quesadilla.

What about the viral $4 burrito hack?

There's another Chipotle trick that's been circulating online for years.

It involves ordering a single taco, requesting rice and beans on the side, and transferring everything into a larger tortilla to create a makeshift burrito.

The original trick gained attention when some shoppers were reportedly spending just $3–$4 for what resembled a full-size burrito.

But there's a problem. Chipotle cracked down on the hack in 2022, restricting single-taco orders through its digital ordering channels after customers began exploiting the system.

You may still be able to order a single taco in person, but don't count on getting a full-size burrito for $4 these days.

4 tips to maximize your savings at Chipotle