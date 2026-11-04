Wall Street cheers election results, but some industries face new risks

Stocks surged Wednesday morning after Democrats won control of Congress, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining more than 1,100 points and the S&P 500 rising 1.8%.

Renewable energy and healthcare stocks emerged as early winners, while defense contractors, private prison operators, AI data-center companies, and businesses associated with President Trump suffered losses.

Wall Street's outlook for the rest of 2026 is cautiously optimistic, but investors face significant risks from high interest rates, oil prices, inflation, and uncertainty over the Trump administration's response to the election.

Wall Street delivered an enthusiastic response to Tuesday's midterm elections, sending stocks sharply higher early Wednesday, as investors began calculating which industries would benefit from a dramatic shift in political power in Washington.

Democrats captured control of both the House and Senate, ending Republican control of Congress and creating a divided government for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

By 10 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged 1,112 points, or 2.1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.8%, putting it on track for its best day in three months, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.4%.

The rally suggests investors see some advantages in divided government, particularly the possibility that Congress will restrain major changes in economic policy.

However, the market's reaction was far from uniform. Some industries rallied on expectations of a friendlier regulatory environment, while others fell sharply as investors anticipated new congressional scrutiny and possible reductions in federal spending.

The biggest winners

Renewable energy companies were among Wednesday's strongest performers.

Shares of First Solar jumped approximately 11%, while Enphase Energy gained nearly 12%. Investors are betting that Democratic control of Congress could slow the Trump administration's efforts to roll back federal support for solar and wind power.

Other clean-energy businesses, including Sunrun and NextEra Energy, also benefited from expectations of a more favorable political environment.

Healthcare companies also advanced, particularly hospital operators and insurers that could benefit from continued federal support for health coverage.

Centene rose approximately 4.5%, Molina Healthcare gained 6%, and HCA Healthcare advanced nearly 4%.

Democrats have advocated expanding access to health insurance, including greater support for Affordable Care Act coverage. Although President Trump retains veto power, congressional Democrats could use negotiations over government funding to secure healthcare concessions.

Lower Treasury yields also offered potential benefits for interest-rate-sensitive industries, including housing and utilities. The 10-year Treasury yield declined to approximately 4.92% from 4.95% Tuesday.

The biggest losers

Companies closely associated with President Trump and his administration experienced some of the steepest declines. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, fell approximately 9.5% in Wednesday morning trading. The company's shares had already lost more than half their value this year.

Tesla declined 3.6%, while SpaceX shares fell about 3%. Investors are concerned that Elon Musk's businesses could face increased congressional investigations and regulatory scrutiny following his extensive political support for Republicans.

Defense contractors were another major casualty. Northrop Grumman declined approximately 5%, while Lockheed Martin, RTX, and L3Harris fell more than 3%.

The industry had benefited from expectations of increased military spending under Republican control of Congress. Democratic majorities could complicate approval of the administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget.

Private prison operators also suffered significant losses. GEO Group fell approximately 6.7%, while CoreCivic declined 5.2%, reflecting expectations that Democrats could challenge federal immigration detention policies and contracts.

Artificial intelligence faces a more uncertain future

One of Wall Street's biggest questions involves the artificial intelligence industry, which has been a major driver of stock market gains in recent years.

Democratic victories could bring tougher scrutiny of AI development, particularly the enormous data centers being constructed to support the technology. Communities have increasingly raised concerns about data centers' electricity consumption, water usage, and effects on utility bills.

CoreWeave dropped approximately 6.8% Wednesday morning, while Nvidia slipped 0.5% after falling more sharply earlier in the session.

But the industry's outlook is mixed. Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.4% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. That contrast illustrates an important distinction: Political developments may influence investors' expectations, but corporate profits remain a powerful force in determining stock prices.

What happens to stocks during the rest of 2026?

History provides some encouragement for investors.

Stocks have generally performed well following midterm elections, regardless of which political party wins. One reason is that elections remove uncertainty about future government policies.

However, the market has already recorded substantial gains this year. Through Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 was up approximately 10.6% in 2026, while the Nasdaq had gained 9.2%.

RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina cautioned that elections do not necessarily produce a sustained rally. Her research suggests that gains following midterms can be more modest when stocks have already performed relatively well before Election Day.

Three issues could determine the market's direction

Interest rates. With the 10-year Treasury yield near 5%, borrowing costs remain a major concern for consumers and businesses. A sustained decline in yields could support housing, smaller companies, and other sectors sensitive to financing costs.

Energy prices . Brent crude oil remained above $100 a barrel Wednesday despite a decline of nearly 3%. Continued instability related to the war with Iran could push gasoline prices and transportation costs higher, complicating the inflation outlook

Political confrontation in Washington. A Democratic Congress could limit major tax and spending initiatives, but the administration retains substantial executive authority, particularly in areas such as trade and tariffs.

Analysts also warn that congressional investigations, budget disputes, and the possibility of another government funding standoff could create new market volatility.

What it means for ordinary investors

For Americans saving for retirement, Wednesday's rally is encouraging, but it does not necessarily signal that stocks will continue climbing through December.

Investors who own diversified mutual funds or retirement accounts may benefit from a broader market advance even as individual industries experience sharp declines.

Those with concentrated investments in technology, defense, or energy companies could see greater volatility as investors reassess the implications of Democratic control of Congress.

The biggest lesson from the initial market reaction may be that investors are already looking beyond the election.