6 things retirees should think twice about buying brand-new

Buying used can stretch retirement savings: Cars, RVs, furniture, and golf clubs are among the purchases retirees should reconsider buying brand-new.

Know where to find the best deals: Estate sales, certified refurbished programs, and secondhand marketplaces can offer substantial savings.

Don't let a bargain become an expensive mistake: Inspect used items, check warranties and repair costs, and compare prices before buying.

Retirement should be about enjoying the money you've worked hard to save, not spending more than necessary on things that quickly lose value.

That's the idea behind a new Cheapism report identifying 12 purchases retirees should reconsider buying brand-new. The list includes everything from vehicles and electronics to furniture and recreational equipment.

We picked six of the most useful recommendations from Cheapism and added some practical shopping advice to help you save money without sacrificing quality.

1. Cars: Let someone else absorb the depreciation

Cheapism points out that retirees who no longer commute every day may not need the latest vehicle with all the expensive bells and whistles.

Instead, a well-maintained used car could provide reliable transportation at a significantly lower price.

A smart way to save is to start by comparing vehicles that are two to four years old with their brand-new equivalents. Look at certified pre-owned models, too, which often come with additional warranty coverage.

Pro tip: Use CarGurus to compare local prices and before buying, get an independent inspection and a vehicle history report. Don't assume a certified pre-owned designation means the car is problem-free.

2. RVs: Try renting before making a commitment

Retirement and RV travel seem like a perfect match, but Cheapism warns that buying a new motor home can become an expensive decision.

Beyond the purchase price of your rig, owners face expenses like insurance, maintenance, storage, fuel, and campground fees.

Consider renting an RV for a week or two before committing to ownership. Websites like RVshare and Outdoorsy let you try different types of recreational vehicles that fit your needs.

Calculate the total cost of renting versus owning based on how many nights you'll realistically travel each year. If you're only planning a couple of annual trips, renting could be the better financial decision.

3. Furniture: Estate sales can be a gold mine

Another category that Cheapism recommends buying secondhand is living room and dining room furniture. Solid-wood dining tables, dressers, and bookshelves can last decades, making them excellent candidates for resale.

A smart way to save is to search EstateSales.NET, Facebook Marketplace, and local consignment stores before heading to a furniture showroom.

Pro tip: Check for sturdy joints, water damage, odors, and signs of pests. Also, be sure to bring measurements of your room and doorways. A beautiful $200 dining table isn't a bargain if you can't get it inside your house.

4. Computers: Refurbished can be the smarter buy

Cheapism notes that retirees who primarily use computers for email, online banking, and video calls probably don't need the newest or most expensive models.

A refurbished laptop or desktop could handle those everyday tasks for considerably less. A smart way to save is to check manufacturer-backed refurbished programs such as Apple Certified Refurbished and Dell Outlet.

Make sure the computer comes with a warranty, has a reasonable return window, and runs an operating system that still receives security updates. For everyday use, look for at least 8GB of RAM, although 16GB is preferable for longer-term use.

5. Exercise equipment: Cash in on abandoned fitness goals

Treadmills, exercise bikes, and home gyms are another category Cheapism suggests approaching cautiously.

They're expensive when purchased new, but often become secondhand bargains when owners stop using them. Search Facebook Marketplace, local moving sales, and used sporting goods stores such as Play It Again Sports.

Pro tip: Always test out the machine before paying. Check the motor, resistance settings, and display if it has one. Also, ask whether it requires a monthly subscription to be fully functional and whether replacement parts are still available.

6. Golf clubs: You probably don't need this year's model

Golf is a popular retirement hobby, but Cheapism points out that retirees don't need to buy an entirely new set of clubs to hit the links.

A quality used set could be a much smarter starting point, especially for someone just getting into the game. Check Callaway Pre-Owned, eBay, and 2nd Swing for used clubs from major manufacturers.

It’s smart to focus on finding clubs that fit your height, swing speed, and skill level instead of buying the newest and greatest. Also, check the condition of the grips and shafts, since replacing them can eat into your savings.