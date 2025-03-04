Americans nix Daylight Saving Time in latest poll

As the March 9 shift to daylight saving time (DST) approaches, a new Gallup poll reveals that a majority of Americans favor eliminating the practice altogether. According to the survey, 54% of U.S. adults support ending DST, while 40% are in favor of keeping it, and 6% remain uncertain.

This marks a dramatic shift in public opinion since Gallup last measured views on daylight saving time in 1999. Back then, 73% of Americans supported DST, compared to the sharp decline in support seen today.

Daylight saving time was first implemented at the national level in 1918 to conserve energy during World War I. For decades, states followed a patchwork of rules regarding DST, leading Congress to pass the Uniform Time Act in 1966 to standardize time changes. Over the years, several states have opted out, including Hawaii and most of Arizona, while others have pushed for permanent daylight saving time.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to make DST permanent, but the legislation stalled in the House. More recently, lawmakers have introduced bipartisan proposals to end the twice-yearly clock changes.

Public preference changes

A separate Gallup survey found that nearly half of Americans (48%) prefer year-round standard time, compared to 24% who favor year-round DST and 19% who support maintaining the current system. The findings suggest that while some Americans appreciate extended daylight in the evenings, most would rather avoid the disruption of changing clocks.

Support for DST varies across demographics. Democrats are slightly more likely to favor DST (44%) than Republicans (34%), while lower-income Americans (53%) show more support than middle-income (35%) and higher-income (33%) individuals. However, the majority of all groups still favor eliminating clock changes.

Health and safety concerns

Research has shown that transitioning in and out of DST can have adverse effects, including sleep disruption, increased traffic accidents, and higher rates of heart attacks and workplace incidents. Additionally, studies indicate that extended daylight hours have minimal impact on energy savings, which was one of the original purposes of DST.

With public opinion shifting away from DST, lawmakers may face increased pressure to act on the issue. While some states have pushed for changes, any nationwide adjustment would require federal legislation. As debate continues, the American public seems increasingly ready to move away from the century-old practice of adjusting clocks twice a year.