Listeria Recalls and Warnings

Food Recalls

Trader Joe's recalls products containing cotija cheese

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Trader Joe's of Monrovia, Calif., is recalling all lots of the following products:

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm (PT).

