Over 1 million igloo coolers recalled due to amputation risk

Igloo has issued a recall for over 1 million 90-quart rolling coolers due to the risk of fingertips being crushed, or even amputated. The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler.

The firm has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, some of which are pictured above. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Consumers may contact Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.