Generator Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

Portable chargers recalled due to fire hazard

Quad Lock has received three reports of fires

Quad Lock is recalling 13,700 MAG battery packs because of a fire hazard. The battery pack in the chargers can overheat.

Quad Lock has received 39 reports of incidents in the United States, including three reports of fire and 36 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swelling, resulting in two reports of property damage. Quad Lock has received 170 reports of incidents internationally, including four reports of fire and 166 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swell...

Latest Articles

  1. Death, fire caused by Garberiel lithium-ion battery charger
  2. Lucid platform beds recalled
  3. Nearly 5 Million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders recalled
  4. Millions of bottles of mold & mildew stain remover recalled
  5. Empower Brands recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers

    Doosan recalls Portable Power Air Compressors and Mobile Generators

    The wheel lug nuts may not be tightened properly

    Doosan Portable Power is recalling 734 model year 2019-2021 Doosan Portable Power Air Compressors and Mobile Generators.

    The wheel lug nuts may not be tightened properly.

    Improperly tightened lug nuts can cause a loss of trailer stability. It may also cause the tire to fall off, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Owners are advised to not tow their trailer until the remedy has been performed. Dealers will tighten the lug nuts free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

    Owners may contact Doosan customer service at (800) 633-5206, Option #3.

    Generac recalls portable generators

    An unlocked handle can pinch the user's fingers against the generator frame

    Generac Power Systems of Waukesha, Wis., is recalling about 326,000 Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    An unlocked handle can pinch The user’s fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

    The firm has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

    This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

    The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power.

    The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

    Only the generators listed here are included in this recall.

    The unit type is identified on the front of the product, with the model and serial numbers printed on a label on the product.

    Consumers may also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

    The generators, manufactured in the U.S. and China, were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013, through June 2021, for between $790 and $1,480.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

    Consumers may contact Generac toll-free at (844) 242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com and click on “Important Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators recalled

    The unit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

    Techtronic Industries Power Equipment of Anderson, S.C., is recalling about 3,700 ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators.

    The unit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    The firm has received four reports of the generator overheating or catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators with model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180.

    The model and serial number is printed on the data label on the bottom left hand of the side panel.

    The generators are orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at independent ECHO outdoor power equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.HomeDepot.com from February 2020, through June 2021, for about $850.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact ECHO for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. ECHO is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Echo at (800) 432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.Echo-USA.com and click on “Support-Help” at the top of the page for more information.

    Northern Tool & Equipment recalls Powerhorse portable generators

    The generators has a wiring error which can result in an electrical shock

    Northern Tool & Equipment Company of Burnsville, Minn., is recalling about 3,640 Powerhorse 13000ES Portable Generators.

    The generators have a wiring error which can result in an electrical shock to users.

    The firm has received one report of an incorrect wiring connection. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Northern Tool & Equipment Powerhorse 13000ES Portable Generator Model #799215.

    The gasoline generator is blue with white Powerhorse logos, a black frame and two wheels. Powerhorse 13000ES is printed in white on the top front.

    A list of the recalled serial numbers may be found here.

    The serial number is located on the lower left of the frame.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at Northern Tool & Equipment stores nationwide and online at www.northerntool.com from July 2016, through September 2020, for about $1,850.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Northern Tool & Equipment to schedule a free repair by an authorized dealer.

    Consumers may contact Powerhorse Product Support toll-free at (866) 443-2576 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.northerntool.com and click on “Recall Products” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Honda portable generators recalled

    The unit may smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards

    American Honda Motor Company of Torrance Calif., is recalling about 340,000 Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo Portable Generators.

    About 200,000 were recalled in 2019.

    The inverter assembly can short circuit with the presence of salt water, causing the unit to smoke or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including ten reports of fire. No injuries or property damage reported.

    This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators.

    The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or Camo cover. The name “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel.

    The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator. The model names and serial number ranges that are being recalled:

    Model Name

    Serial Number Range

    EB2200i

    EAJT -1000001 thru 1011342

    EU2200i

    		EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    EU2200i Companion

    EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    EU2200i Camo

    EAMT-1000001 thru 2098790

    The generators, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018, through January 2020, for between $1,100 to $1,300.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers who took part in the previous recall for these generators should also take part in this one.

    Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Yamaha recalls portable generators

    The generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline

    Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. of Kennesaw, Ga., is recalling about 10,100 model year 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators.

    The generator’s fuel tank can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

    No incidents or injuries are reported

    This recall involves model year 2018 and 2019 Yamaha EF2000iS portable generators, with serial numbers range 4543288 through 4553706.

    The blue generators have Yamaha and the model name printed on the control panel. The serial number can be found on a label below the exhaust outlet on the left side.

    The generators, manufactured in Japan, were sold exclusively at Yamaha Motorsports dealers nationwide from June 2018, through October 2019, for about $900.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a Yamaha Power Products dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

    Consumers may contact Yamaha toll-free at (866) 788-7398 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com or www.yamahamotorsports.com/power-product and click on the CPSC Alerts tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

    FIRMAN Power Equipment recalls portable generators

    The generator’s carbon canister can leak gas

    FIRMAN Power Equipment of Peoria, Ariz., is recalling about 19,000 FIRMAN P03615 generators.

    The generator’s carbon canister can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received nine reports of gas leaks from the carbon canister. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves FIRMAN P03615 generators.

    The gas powered portable generators are yellow and black and are equipped with remote start up to 165 feet away.

    The model number P03615 and date code 10/2018, 11/2018 or 12/2018 are printed on the white nameplate on the generator’s fuel tank.

    Serial numbers range from 4829200012 through 4833913602 and are printed on the white nameplate on the fuel tank.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale warehouse stores and online at Costco.com and Costco.ca from January 2019, through March 2019, for about $500.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or take the recalled generator to a FIRMAN service center for a free inspection and repair.

    Consumers may contact FIRMAN Power Equipment toll-free at (844) 459-8457 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday or online at http://www.firmanpowerequipment.com and click on “Product Updates and Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    American Honda recalls portable generators

    The generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve

    American Honda Motor Company of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 200,000 Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators.

    The generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Honda EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators. The recalled portable generators were sold with a red or camo cover.

    The names “HONDA” and the generator model name are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower corner of one of the side panels of the generator.

    The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

    Model

    START SERIAL NUMBER

    END SERIAL NUMBER

    EB2200iTA

    EAJT-1000001

    EAJT-1005474

    EU2200iTA

    EU2200iTA1

    EU2200iTA2

    EAMT-1000001

    EAMT-1260796

    The generators, manufactured in Thailand, were sold at authorized Honda Power Equipment Dealers and The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide and online from February 2018, through February 2019, for about $1,100 to $1,300.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    J.D. North America recalls All Power portable generators

    The fuel tank can leak, posing explosion, fire and burn hazards

    J.D. North America Corp., of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 12,300 All Power portable gasoline generators sold in the U.S. and Mexico.

    The fuel tank can leak, posing explosion, fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 21 reports of fuel leakage. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    This recall involves All Power portable gasoline generators with model numbers APGG6000 and APGG7500. The black and red generators have a black fuel tank on top of the units.

    Model APGG6000 generators are rated at 6,000 watts and have UPC code 8 4676600055 3 and serial number JD29014S18035 through JD29014U020742. Model APGG7500 generators are rated at 7,500 watts and have UPC code 8 4676600056 0 and serial number JD42014S16027 through JD42014T210606.

    The model number is located on both sides of the unit. The UPC code and serial number can be found on a silver plate on the upper right hand-side of the back side panel.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at Big Sandy Superstores, Family Farm & Home, Inc., Home Owners Bargain Outlet, Mills Fleet Farm Corp., Nexcom West Coast and other stores nationwide and online at Bluestem.com, BrandsmartUSA.com, HomeDepot.com, hoboonline.com, jbtoolsales.com and other online retailers from March 2014, through May 2016, for between $510 and $725.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact J.D. North America to schedule a free replacement fuel tank, including installation.

    Consumers may contact J.D. North America toll-free at (844) 287-4655 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at apggrecall@jdna.com, or online at www.allpoweramerica.com and click on the APGG Recall link for more information.

    American Honda recalls gas-powered generators

    The rear frame support can fail during lifting

    American Honda Motor of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 8,100 gas-powered generators.

    The rear frame support can fail during lifting, posing an impact hazard. In addition, the owner’s manual can have missing or duplicated pages, which could cause consumers not to receive important operating or safety information.

    The firm has received two reports of incidents in Canada involving rear frame support failures. No injuries have been reported. The firm also received two reports of owner’s manuals with errors.

    This recall involves the 2014 Honda gasoline-powered EU7000isN AT generator. The recalled model is a 7,000-watt generator. It is red with a black metal frame, folding handles and two wheels on the side opposite the handles. The generator measures about 33 1/2 inches long by 26 1/2 inches wide by 27 1/2 inches tall with the handles folded.

    “Honda,” “FI" and "EU7000is” are printed on the side of the generator. “Honda” is also on the front of the generator above the control panel. The full model name “EU7000isN AT” is on the UPC label near the fuel level indicator on the top of the generator. Recalled generators have a serial number in the range EEJD-1000001 to EEJD 1006288. The serial number is on the inside of the side cover that is to the right of the control panel.

    The generators, manufactured in India, were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide from June 2014, through July 2014, for about $4,500.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free repair of the rear frame support and replacement of the owner’s manual. American Honda is contacting all registered customers directly.

    Consumers may contact American Honda toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Subaru portable gasoline generators recalled

    The fuel tank can leak, posing a fire or burn hazard

    Robin America Inc., of Lake Zurich, Ill., is recalling about 4,500 portable gasoline generators in the U.S and Canada.

    The fuel tank can leak, posing a fire or burn hazard. The company has received four reports of fuel leakage. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    The recalled portable gasoline generators are Subaru models SGX3500, SGX5000 and SGX7500. They have yellow fuel tanks and black frames with collapsible handles. The word “Subaru” is on the fuel tank and is on the control panel under the Subaru logo. The Product, or Spec number and serial number are on the end of the fuel tank above the wheels. Generators with the following product numbers and serial numbers are being recalled:

    Model No.

    Prod/Spec No.

    Description

    Serial No.

    SGX3500

    RGR35023020

    3500-watt generator

    1000243 to 1000481

    1000723 to 1000962

    1000988 to 1001745

    SGX5000

    RGR50023020

    5000-watt generator

    1000665 to 1000875

    1001089 to 1001300

    1001326 to 1002049

    1002506 to 1002929

    SGX7500

    RGR75023020

    7500-watt generator

    1000229 to 1000427

    1000629 to 1000828

    1000889 to 1001937

    1001950 to 1002150

    1002823 to 1003216

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold at authorized Subaru Power Equipment dealers nationwide, including authorized Internet dealers, between September 2011, and January 2013, for approximately $920 to $1800.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the generators and contact Robin America to schedule a free repair.

    Consumers may contact Robin America toll-free at (866) 664-1363 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Powermate Generators Recalled

    A leaky fuel filter poses a fire hazard

    Pramac America of Kearney, NE, is recalling about 7,700 Powermate Sx 5500 portable generators.

    The fuel filter on the generator allows gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard. The company has received 51 reports of fuel filter leakage. No fires or injuries have been reported.

    The recalled portable generators have "Powermate 5500" printed on the side of the black generator with wheels. These generators were sold under the model name Sx5500 and model number PM0125500. Both are printed on a plate on the rear of the generators with serial numbers of the recalled units ranging from K003xxxxxQ through K090xxxxxQ.

    The generators, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores in northeast, mid-west and southeast United States from February 2012 through August 2012 for about $550.

    Consumers should stop using these recalled portable generators and contact Pramac America to receive a free repair kit including a replacement filter, hose and hose clamps for fuel line.

    Consumer s may contact Pramac America LLC at (800) 445-1805 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

    Champion Power Recalls Portable Generators

    A leaking carburetor poses a fire hazard

    Champion Power Equipment of Santa Fe Springs, CA, is recalling about 8,600 portable generators. Fuel can leak from the generator's carburetor, posing a fire hazard.

    There have been 11 reports of fuel leaking from the generators, including eight reports of the generators catching fire and two of property damage.

    This recall involves two models of Champion Power Equipment portable generators. Both models have a black frame with black and yellow control panels, a bar handle and two wheels.

    Model number 41332 has an open frame. The words "Champion Power Equipment" are on the control panel and "8250 starting watts" and "6500 running watts" are on the side of the fuel tank.

    Model number 41532 has side panels that cover the long sides of the fuel tank. The words "Champion Power Equipment" are on the side panel above the control panel, and "9000 starting watts" and "7000 running watts" are on the control panel.

    The model number and serial number are located on the side of the generator with the handle, on a tag on the crossbar above the yellow generator end cap.

    Model NumberSerial Number Ranges
    4133211NOV2600701 to 11NOV2601500
    4153211NOV1400151 to 11NOV1400360
    11DEC0700001 to 11DEC0700720
    11DEC1301077 to 11DEC1402602
    11DEC2201801 to 11DEC2203600
    11DEC2501531 to 11DEC2503330
    11DEC2801073 to 11DEC2801325

    The generators, made in China were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale stores nationwide from December 2011 through July 2012 for about $699.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled generators immediately and contact Champion Power Equipment for a free repair kit to be installed by an authorized dealer. The consumer may also return the unit to Costco for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Champion Power Equipment toll-free at (855) 236-9424, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by e-mail at support@cpeauto.com.

    Poulan Pro Generators Recalled

    Gas can leak, creating a fire hazard

    Husqvarna is realling about 600Poulan Pro generators. The carburetor can fail allowing gasoline to leak, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received four reports of fuel leakage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves gas-powered Poulan Pro Generators designed for residential use. Models included in the recall are: PP4300, PP6600, PP6600E and PP7600E, all serial numbers. The generator's model number can be found on the front of the fuel tank on the Serial Number Plate. The generators are black and marigold color, measure 21.5" H x 26.6" L x 21.3" range from 4.4 to 7.6 KW with two handles and two wheels.

    Poulan Pro and Husqvarna authorized dealers sold the generators nationwide from July 2010 through September 2010 for between $600 and $1,000. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact Husqvarna to arrange a free repair.

    For more information or to schedule a free repair, contact Husqvarna toll-free at (877) 257-6921 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the firm's website at www.husqvarna.us/december2010Alert

