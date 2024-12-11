Generator Recalls

Generac Power Systems of Waukesha, Wis., is recalling about 326,000 Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators sold in the U.S. and Canada.

An unlocked handle can pinch The user’s fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

The firm has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power.

The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

Only the generators listed here are included in this recall.

The unit type is identified on the front of the product, with the model and serial numbers printed on a label on the product.

Consumers may also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

The generators, manufactured in the U.S. and China, were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013, through June 2021, for between $790 and $1,480.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Consumers may contact Generac toll-free at (844) 242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com and click on “Important Safety Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.