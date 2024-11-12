Portable chargers recalled due to fire hazard

Quad Lock is recalling 13,700 MAG battery packs because of a fire hazard. The battery pack in the chargers can overheat.

Quad Lock has received 39 reports of incidents in the United States, including three reports of fire and 36 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swelling, resulting in two reports of property damage. Quad Lock has received 170 reports of incidents internationally, including four reports of fire and 166 reports of smoking, melting, cracking or swelling, resulting in one report of property damage.

This recall involves the Quad Lock MAG battery pack wireless portable charger. The power bank is a wireless portable charger equipped with chargeable lithium-ion batteries and was sold in black. The power banks measure three inches long and two inches wide. Quad Lock is stamped in the plastic on the front and the model number is stamped on the back of the battery pack.

The battery packs were sold online at www.quadlockcase.com and www.amazon.com and through various third-party sellers worldwide from April 2023 through September 2024 for between $60 and $80.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, remove them from the charger and contact Quad Lock for a full refund of the purchase price or a store credit. Visit www.quadlockcase.net/recall to participate in the recall. Consumers should dispose of lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the trash.

Consumers may contact Quad Lock toll-free at 833-362-9855 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@quadlock.com.au, or online at quadlockcase.net/recall or www.quadlockcase.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.