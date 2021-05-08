Dehumidifier Recalls

New Widetech is recalling about 2.3 million dehumidifiers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The firm is aware of 107 incidents of the dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

A list of the recalled dehumidifiers may be found here.

The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold at Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009, through August 2017, for between $120 and $430.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumers may contact New Widetech toll-free at (877) 251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.