Space Heater and Water Heater Recalls

H.E. Industrial is recalling about 8,500 electric garage heaters.

The heating element can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

This recall involves the Profusion Heat electric garage heaters with model number HA22-48M.

The heaters are red, have a grill on the front and a handle on the top, a measure about 13 inches high and 10 inches wide.

The label, located on the back of the heater, contains the model number. The thermostat control is located at the bottom of the heater on the back.

The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Menards and Northern Tool stores and online at www.menards.com and www.northerntool.com from August 2014, through March 2019, for about $100.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. Contact H.E. Industrial to get a full refund or return the heaters to a Northern Tool store for a full refund or a gift certificate for heaters purchased at Northern Tool stores. For heaters purchased at Menards, contact H.E. Industrial for a full refund.

Consumers may contact H.E. Industrial toll-free at (888) 538-0082 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET), by email at service@hena.ca or online at https://www.home-easy.ca/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.