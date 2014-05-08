Magnet Warnings and Recalls

Boxine US of Palo Alto, Calif., is recalling about 4,200 tonies Blocks.
When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system.
This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, which could lead to infection, blood poisoning, and death. The firm has received one report of the magnet detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves tonies wooden blocks with magnets inside. Only tonies Blocks Marine Life (UPC 840147407689), tonies Blocks Invention and Innovation (UPC 840147407733), and tonies Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos (UPC 840147407580) are being recalled.
Each block is about 5 cm wide and 1.5 cm thick. They were sold in blue, tan, and green colors with pictures on one side of various marine life, dinosaurs, inventions, and innovations. There is also white text on the other side that describes the picture.
The blocks were sold in sets of four and were packaged in a white and red cardboard box. The UPC is on the back of the box beneath the barcode.
The blocks, manufactured in Germany, were sold online at tonies.com from November 2021, through December 2021, for between $15 and $20.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled blocks with magnets immediately, take them away from children, and contact tonies for instructions on returning the recalled blocks for a full refund.
Consumers may also go to the company's website and choose "Blocks Return" as the reason for return. tonies will then provide the customer with a return label.
After the product has been received, tonies will provide the initial form of payment with a full refund and an additional $14.99 tonies.com coupon code. tonies is contacting all purchasers directly.
The recalled products are being remotely deactivated so that they no longer function.
Consumers may contact tonies toll-free at (877) 397-7898, by email at productsafety.us@tonies.com, or online for more information.