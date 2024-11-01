Gas Grill Recalls

Write a review
Traeger Pellet Grills recalls flat top propane grills

The grill can be left on unintentionally, posing a fire hazard.

Traeger Pellet Grills is recalling about 37,000 Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Propane Grills.

The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being left on unintentionally, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received 57 reports of flame adjustment knobs being mislabeled.

This recall involves the Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grills powered by propane.

The grill is black and has a closeable lid with a silver handle and the name “Traeger” written on ...

    Pearl River recalls propane hoses

    The hose can swell and rupture, allowing gas to leak

    Pearl River is recalling about 43,000 propane hoses sold with Flame King torches and accessories.

    The propane hose can swell and rupture, allowing gas to leak, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received three reports of propane hoses swelling and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses used in propane-powered torches and other propane accessories. Hoses included in the recall include the following:

    • PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P
    • PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4" STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P

    A list of the item/batch numbers, printed on the body of the propane hose, may be found here.

    The hoses, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Wayfair.com, Walmart.com, and eBay.com from January 2021, through May 2021. The propane hoses cost around $20, while the propane-powered torches cost about $45. 

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane hoses.

    To obtain a free replacement hose, send a photograph of the propane hose cut in half so that it is no longer operable to the firm’s e-mail, along with a return mailing address to receive a free replacement hose.

    Once Pearl River receives confirmation of the hose cut in half, consumers may discard it.

    Consumers may contact Pearl River toll-free at (855) 855-8874 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pearlriverhose.com, or online at www.pearlriverhose.com for more information.

    GrillBlazer recalls propane torch guns

    Propane gas can leak, posing a fire hazard

    GrillBlazer of Chouteau, Okla., is recalling about 10,000 Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns.

    Propane gas can leak, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    The firm has received 260 reports of propane leaking from the recalled torch guns, including three incidents that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns manufactured for and sold by GrillBlazer.

    The Su-VGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to sear meat. It is black with “Su-VGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 14.5 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches.

    The GrillGun is a high-powered propane torch gun designed to light charcoal, wood grills and smokers and for other uses requiring a high-powered, clean burning propane torch gun. It is black with “GrillGun” printed in yellow on the barrel and measures 21 inches by 8 inches by 2 inches.

    The torches, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.grillblazer.com, Kickstarter.com and Indiegogo.com from December 2019, through July 2020, for about $150.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns and contact GrillBlazer for instructions, and how to receive a free repair, if required.

    Consumers may contact GrillBlazer toll-free at (888) 267-9022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at support@grillblazer.com or online at www.grillblazer.com/support or www.grillblazer.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Royal Gourmet recalls deluxe gas grills

    The grill’s plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire

    Royal Gourmet Corporation of Norcross, Ga., is recalling about 1,100 Patio 2-Burner Propane Gas Grills with Side Shelves.

    The grill’s plastic regulator hose can melt and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received six reports of incidents involving grill catching on fire. No injuries have been reported

    This recall involves Royal Gourmet Patio 2-Burner deluxe gas grills with a porcelain cast iron firebox that houses two stainless steel burners, delivering 24,000 total BTUs and two shelves.

    The model numbers of the recalled units are GG2004, GG2005, and GG2006 with date codes EBA20170525D-1, EBA20170525D-2, and EBA20170525D-3.

    The recalled gas grills include Model Number GG2004 in red color, GG2005 in black color and GG2006 in silver color.

    The model numbers can be found on the rear base of the gas grills.

    The grills, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Wayfair.com from August, 2017, through November 2019, for about $240.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grill and contact Royal Gourmet for a free accessory repair kit.

    Consumers may contact Royal Gourmet at (800) 618-6798 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at service@royalgourmetusa.com or online at royalgourmetusa.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

    Bass Pro recalls MR. STEAK gas grills

    The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt

    Bass Pro of Springfield, Mo., is recalling about 3,700 MR. STEAK four and five burner gas patio grills sold in the U.S., and Canada.

    The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox, posing a fire hazard.

    The firm has received nine reports of grill fires. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    The recall involves four- and five-burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265, that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill.

    The grills are stainless steel with black trim and have four or five black and red dials. The words “MR. STEAK” are printed below the thermometer on the grills’ lid.

    The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly.

    A label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill identifies the model number of the grill.

    The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt.

    The grills, manufactured in China, were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017, through July 2019, for about $500 for the four burner grill and $600 for the five burner grill.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit.

    Consumers may contact MR. STEAK toll-free at (833) 677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page, or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.

    Saber Grills recalls grills and LP regulators

    The LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended

    Saber Grills of Columbus, Ga., is recalling about 26,500 gas grills and 3,400 warranty parts and conversion kits sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The grills’ LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    The firm has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

    This recall involves Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:

    • sold with certain SABER LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;
    • installed as warranty or service parts in certain other SABER LP grills; or
    • installed in SABER natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.

    The following model numbers are being recalled:

    LIQUID PROPANE (LP) GRILLS

    MODEL NUMBER

    GRILL DESCRIPTION

    R33CC0312

    SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

    R33SC0012

    SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill

    R33SC0012-A1

    SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

    R33SC0012-A2

    SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

    R50CC0312

    SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

    R50CC0612

    SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert

    R50SC0012

    SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill

    R50SC0012-A1

    SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

    R50SC0012-A2

    SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

    R67SC0012

    SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill

    R67SC0012-A1

    SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/ Cover

    R67SC0012-A2

    SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill - Partially Assembled w/o Cover

    Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed

    Model Number

    Grill Description

    R50CC1715

    SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

    Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts

    Model Number

    Kit Description

    A00AA0912

    SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit

    55710672

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

    55710654

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

    55710666

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition

    55710845

    Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

    55710846

    Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

    55710843

    Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition

    55710613

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330

    55710637

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

    55710680

    KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

    Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane

    Model Number

    Description 

    R50SB0412

    SABER® 500 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

    R67SB0312

    SABER® 670 NG Stainless Built-in Grill

    K00SB1814

    SABER® Natural Gas Dual Built-in Side Burner 

    The model number of the grill is located on a rating label located on the underside of the grease tray.

    The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator.

    The grills and LP regulators, manufactured in China, were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011, to May 2017, for between $800 and $2,000.

    The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105. The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact Saber for a free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available at www.sabergrills.com/Support/SafetyBulletins.aspx.

    Consumers may contact Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com for more information.

    Masterbuilt recalls LP gas smokers

    The smoker’s gas hose can disconnect posing a fire hazard

    Masterbuilt Manufacturing of Columbus, Ga., is recalling about 41,300 Masterbuilt 7-in-1 smokers sold in the U.S and Canada.

    The smoker’s gas hose can disconnect posing a fire hazard.

    The company has received five reports of the PVC gas hose becoming disconnected during use, including one report of property damage from a fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

    The recalled Masterbuilt 7-in-1 smoker comes in green or stainless steel with a Cabela’s logo, or black with Masterbuilt logo. The three-piece cylindrical body design consists of a lid, center body, and base which sits on the LP gas burner stand.

    It also has a porcelain flame disk bowl, water bowl, cooking grates, 10-quart pot and basket, thermometer, burner, a PVC hose and weighs about 32 pounds.

    The smokers, manufactured in China, were sold at Army, Air Force Exchange, Cabela’s, Gander Mountain and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com from April 2011, to October 2016, for about $150 to $200.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled smoker and contact Masterbuilt for a free replacement rubber LP gas hose.

    Consumers may contact Masterbuilt at 800-489-1581, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.masterbuilt.com and click on Support then choose Contact on the upper right hand corner of the page for more information.

    Char-Broil recalls Patio Bistro Gas Grills

    The electronic ignition on the grill can ignite unexpectedly

    Char-Broil of Columbus, Ga., is recalling about 71,200 Char-Broil Gas Patio Bistro Grills.

    The electronic ignition on the grill can ignite unexpectedly, posing a burn hazard. The company has received 26 reports of the burner flame going out and then unexpectedly reigniting when the consumer turned the control knob to “OFF.” The 26 reports include four reports of burns, including one with burns to the nose, chin and hair, and seven other reports of “burned” or “singed” hair.

    The recall involves two Char-Broil Gas Patio Bistro Grills: the model 240 Full Size grill and the model 180 Table Top grill. Both are single-burner propane gas grills equipped with a battery-operated integrated electronic ignition and intended only for outdoor use. The grills have round black bodies with silver/aluminum trim. The words “Char-Broil” and “Patio Bistro” are printed near the thermometer on the grill’s lid and near the control knob on the front of the grill. The grills have a rating label on the bottom support on the back of the unit that states “Char-Broil, LLC,” the model number and other information. The grills were sold with the following model numbers:

    Model Name

    Model Number(s)

    Char-Broil® Gas Patio Bistro® 240 Full Size

    11601558, 11601558-A1, 
    12601558 and 12601558-A2

    Char-Broil® Gas Patio Bistro® 180 Table Top

    12601713

    The grills, manufactured in China, were sold at hardware stores and other retailers nationwide, including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Sears, Target, True Value and online from Amazon.com from September 2010, to June 2013, for about for about $175 for the full size grill and $135 for the table top grill.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the grills and contact Char-Broil for instructions on how to order and install a free repair kit.

    Consumers may contact Char-Broil toll free at (866) 671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

    Master Forge Recalls Gas Grills

    Improper connection of the gas hose could pose a fire and burn hazards

    LG Sourcing of North Wilkesboro, NC, is calling about 37,000 Master Forge gas grills.

    If improperly installed, the hose connecting the gas tank and regulator to the burner control can touch the burner box and cause the hose to melt and rupture when the grill is lit. This poses a fire and burn hazard.

    There have been two reports of hoses melting and rupturing, but no reports of injuries.

    This recall involves Master Forge four-burner gas grills with a single-door base. "Master Forge" is written on the grill's hood. The model number GD4825 is located on a label inside the door of the grill's base. "Item 94227" is written on the cover of the instruction manual.

    The grills, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at: Lowe's stores nationwide from November 2011 through May 2012 for about $270.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the grill and inspect it to make sure that the gas hose runs along the outside of the grill cabinet and passes through the round hole in the side panel. Consumers should contact Guangdong Vanward Electric for revised instructions and a warning label to apply to the grill that shows how to properly install the hose and the regulator.

    For additional information, consumers should contact Guangdong Vanward Electric toll-free at (888) 584-3648 between 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Perfect Flame Gas Grills Sold at Lowe's Are Recalled

    November 18, 2009
    More than 600,000 Perfect Flame SLG Series gas grills sold at Lowe's Stores are being recalled. The burners can deteriorate causing irregular flames and the lids of some models can catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to the consumer.

    The firm has received about 40 reports of fires from the burners deteriorating and about 23 reports of the lids catching fire. The firm is aware of one report of an eye injury requiring surgery and 21 incidents of minor burns to the hands, arms or face.

    The recalled grills are SLG series 'Perfect Flame' brand outdoor propane or natural gas grills. The grills are stainless steel and painted black or gray metal. The model numbers affected by this recall are listed below. The model number can be found in the compartment under the cooking chamber. No other Perfect Flame model numbers are included in this recall.

    ModelReplacement BurnersReplacement Lid
    SLG2006BYesNo
    SLG2006BNYesNo
    SLG2006CYesNo
    SLG2006CNYesNo
    SLG2007AYesYes
    SLG2007BYesYes
    SLG2007BNYesYes
    SLG2007DYesNo
    SLG2007DNYesNo
    SLG2008AYesYes

    The grills were sold exclusively at Lowe's retail outlets nationwide from September 2005 through May 2009 for between $200 and $550 (U.S.) and in Canada from December 2007 through May 2009 for between $200 and $250 (CAN). They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact L G Sourcing to receive free replacement burners and, depending on the model of the grill owned, a free replacement lid.

    For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (888) 840-9590 anytime, or visit www.lowes.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Best Gas Grills For Under $500

    Manufacturers move away from stainless to maintain pricing; Advice on how to choose

    This summer, more families will likely be trading restaurant meals for home-cooked suppers. And for those who like to grill, there's good news: Consumer Reports' latest report on gas grills found five CR Best Buys for $500 or less. Additionally Consumer Reports notes that consumers will see less stainless steel on many grills as manufacturers instead add painted-steel carts and shelves or stainless-steel trim as a way to maintain prices.

    Consumer Reports found that while some manufacturers are using vibrant colors in their designs, others are adding features, like the top-rated large Fiesta Blue Ember iQue FGQ65079-U403 ($900), which has a touch-screen display and controls and claims to use sonar to gauge the amount of propane in the tank, or the Nexgrill 720-0665 ($860) which has a minifridge that can hold a number of beverages and condiments.

    Although gas grills have been more popular in the market over the past 14 years, sales of charcoal grills are making a comeback, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association. Nearly 41 percent of the 16.7 million grills shipped in the U.S. last year were charcoal. To find out whether gas or charcoal serves up more appetizing food, Consumer Reports ran taste tests on a gas and a charcoal model. Tasters said that gas-grilled foods had a cleaner taste, and that while charcoal-grilled food had added flavor, the charcoal cooking didn't necessarily enhance the taste.

    Five CR Best Buys

    Consumer Reports found that lower-cost grills can deliver performance that matches or beats that of big-budget models. Cooking and safety tests of 40 grills produced five CR Best Buys:

    • The Fiesta Blue Ember FG50069-U409, $450, available at Home Depot, surpassed the $1400 Napoleon Prestige II PT450RBI for overall performance. The Fiesta Blue Ember also comes with a rotisserie.

    • The Char-Broil Red 463250509, available at Home Depot for $450 scored Excellent for evenness, and Very Good for low-temperature grilling, convenience and features. It provides lots of shelf space, and has a lifetime warranty on its three burners.

    • For even less money, the Kenmore 16641 ($350), is a good value considering the price, and also comes with a 10 year burner warranty.

    • The Char-Broil Commercial Series 463268008, available at Lowe's is also a good value at $300, and comes with a lifetime burner warrantee. It scored Very Good for evenness and Excellent for low-temperature grilling.

    • The Char-Broil Commercial Quantum 463247209, available at Lowe's, $500, is a quality large grill that is mostly stainless.

    How to Choose

    Given the state of the economy, sales might be more abundant this year. Look for Memorial Day and July Fourth specials, as well as coupons and rebates. Keep in mind that many retailers assemble grills free but charge $40 to $100 for delivery. Beyond price, consider these factors when shopping for a grill:

    Size up the cooking area: While manufacturers might account for warming racks when measuring size, Consumer Reports categorizes grills in three sizes based on cooking area: small/portable, which typically have one to two burners (cooking area 340 square inches or smaller); medium grills, which have two to four burners (340 to 490 square inches); and large (more than 490 square inches), which have three to six burners. Remember, cooking in batches is a simple solution if you have a small grill but are having a large gathering.

    Don't be dazzled by Btu: A grill that has a higher Btu/hr (British thermal units per hour) rating won't necessarily deliver faster heating or higher grilling temperatures. The figure merely indicates how much gas a grill uses and usually tracks with the number of burners it has and the size of the grill.

    Focus on features: Sometimes grills in a company's line are the same except for a feature or two. Side burners, rotisseries and minifridges are nice extras, but may not be worth the money. Check to see whether the manufacturer sells accessories separately, like rotisserie motors and spits, which can add about $60 to $180 to the price of a grill. When it comes to grates, Consumer Reports recommends stainless-steel or porcelain-coated cast iron cooking surfaces, which should last longer and sear better.

    Inspect the units: A simple inspection of a grill before purchase can prevent any safety issues. A gentle nudge of the model from several angles will ensure the grill is sturdy, while the grill handles should be far away from the hot lid. Also check for sharp corners and edges on the cart, firebox, lid, and shelves. For stainless steel parts, take a magnet to the store with you. Lower grades of stainless steel are magnetic. Higher grades aren't and should fight corrosion better.

    Lowe's Recalls Perfect Flame Gas Grills

    August 7, 2008
    Lowe's Home Centers is recalling about 24,000 Perfect Flame Double-Lid Four-Burner Gas Grills. The cooking chamber of the grill can melt and/or ignite, posing a risk of fires and burn injuries to consumers.

    There have been 175 reports of grill fires and 25 reports of grills melting, some of which resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Perfect Flame brand grills, Model GAC3615 four burner LP gas grills. The grill has two lids. "Perfect Flame" is printed on the larger lid. The model number, serial number, and date code are printed on a label on the right side cart frame panel. The following serial numbers and date codes are included in this recall.

    Model NumberDate CodeSerial Number
    GAC3615KU
    (July 07)    		000001 001278
    001282 001423
    KV
    (Aug. 07)    		001424 001849
    001855 005404
    KW
    (Sept. 07)    		005405 006540
    006548 009671
    010299 010440
    KX
    (Oct. 07)    		010005 010297
    010441 014305
    014322 017164
    KY
    (Nov. 07)    		017165 020714
    020715 022856
    KZ
    (Dec. 07)    		022859 023284
    024301 025862

    The grills were sold at Lowes stores nationwide from October 2007 through July 2008 for about $300. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills, disconnect the propane tanks, and return the grills without the propane tanks to any Lowes store to receive a full refund.

    For additional information, contact Lucas Innovation toll-free at (877) 385-8226 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.gac3615grillrecall.com



    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Target Recalls Toy Barbeque Grills

    June 28, 2007
    Target is recalling about 2,300 Play Wonder toy barbeque grills. The circular ash tray attached to the stainless steel legs of the grill could contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Play Wonder Barbeque Grill. The grill is metal and has an orange metal base and top, along with stainless steel legs and a removable circular ash tray. The grill set also includes tongs and a spatula. The Play Wonder logo is located on the lower right corner of the packaging.

    The grills were sold at Target Stores nationwide from December 2006 to February 2007 for about $20.

    The grills were manufactured in China.

    Consumers should immediately take the toy grills away from children and return them to Target for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or log on to the firms Web site www.target.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Weber Genesis Series Gas Grills Recalled

    March 6, 2007
    Weber Genesis 320 Series gas grills are being recalled. The gas hose attached to the side burner of the grill can crack or break off during shipping, causing it to leak gas when in use, which poses a fire hazard to consumers.

    Weber has received 49 reports of hose damage or gas leaks. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Weber Genesis 320 Series gas grills which are designed to be used with either natural gas or with liquid propane gas tanks, and are equipped with a flush-mounted side burner accessory. The gas hose is made of stainless steel.

    The grills are sold in stainless steel and in black, blue or green porcelain enamel. All serial numbers begin with the prefix "DI." The model and serial number are located on the tank blocker/drip pan holder located inside the storage cart.

    Only the following product names and model numbers are included in this recall:

    Product NameModel Numbers
    Genesis® E-320™3751001; 3757001; 3758001; 3851001
    Genesis® S-320™3780001; 3880001
    Genesis® EP-320™3751301; 3752301; 3757301; 3758301; 3851301
    Genesis® ESP-320™3750101; 3750201; 3850101
    Genesis® CEP-320™(Sold in Canada Only)
    3751701; 3752701; 3851701

    The grills were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Home Centers, Tru-Serve, Do-It Best, and other home improvement and hardware stores nationwide from November 2006 through February 2007 for between $450 to $770.

    Consumers should stop using the gas grill immediately and contact Weber-Stephen to obtain a free replacement gas hose and schedule a free installation.

    Consumer Contact: Call Weber-Stephen toll-free at (866) 249-3237 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's recall web site at www.weberrecall.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

