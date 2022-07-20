Lawn Mower and Tractor News, Recalls

Doosan Bobcat North America of West Fargo, N.D., is recalling about 860 Bobcat and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers sold in the U.S and Canada.

The dampers installed on the steering system of the mower can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position. As a result, the Operator Presence switch will not activate and stop the engine and blades, posing crash and laceration hazards.

No incidents or in juries are reported.

This recall involves Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers.

The Bobcat stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are black and white with the Bobcat name and logo on an orange background. They also have orange wheel wells.

The Kubota stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are orange and black with the Kubota name in white and orange wheel wells.

A list of the recalled model and serial numbers, located on the right side of the frame just above the operator platform, may be found here.

The lawnmowers, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at Bobcat and Kubota dealers nationwide from March through August 2023 for between $9,300 and $11,300.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and contact Doosan Bobcat North America or Kubota Tractor for a free inspection and repair.

The firms are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Doosan Bobcat North America (for Bobcat lawnmowers) toll-free at(800) 743-4340 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.bobcat.com/na/en/parts-service/service/recalls for more information.

For Kubota lawnmowers, call at (888) 458-2682 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or go to https://kubotaservice.my.site.com/public/contactform for more information.