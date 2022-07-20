Lawn Mower and Tractor News, Recalls

Write a review
John Deere recalls X380 and X390 lawn tractors

The tractors could lose braking and propulsion

Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 190 John Deere X380 and X390 lawn tractors sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. This issue poses an increased risk of crash and injury hazards.

The firm has received three reports of the lawn tractor not braking properly, resulting in one minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions.

The tractors are green a...

    Doosan Bobcat North America recalls stand-on zero turn mowers

    The engine and blades may not stop posing crash and laceration hazards

    Doosan Bobcat North America of West Fargo, N.D., is recalling about 860 Bobcat and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers sold in the U.S and Canada.

    The dampers installed on the steering system of the mower can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position. As a result, the Operator Presence switch will not activate and stop the engine and blades, posing crash and laceration hazards.

    No incidents or in juries are reported.

    This recall involves Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers.

    The Bobcat stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are black and white with the Bobcat name and logo on an orange background. They also have orange wheel wells.

    The Kubota stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are orange and black with the Kubota name in white and orange wheel wells.

    A list of the recalled model and serial numbers, located on the right side of the frame just above the operator platform, may be found here.

    The lawnmowers, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at Bobcat and Kubota dealers nationwide from March through August 2023 for between $9,300 and $11,300.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and contact Doosan Bobcat North America or Kubota Tractor for a free inspection and repair.

    The firms are contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Doosan Bobcat North America (for Bobcat lawnmowers) toll-free at(800) 743-4340 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.bobcat.com/na/en/parts-service/service/recalls for more information.

    For Kubota lawnmowers, call at (888) 458-2682 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or go to https://kubotaservice.my.site.com/public/contactform for more information.

    Honda recalls 392,000 lawnmowers and pressure washer engines

    The starter rope may suddenly retract when being pulled to start

    American Honda Motor of Torrance, Calif., is recalling about 391,800 Honda lawnmowers and pressure washer engines.

    Improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when being pulled to start, posing an injury hazard.

    The company has received nearly 2,200 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.

    This recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines.

    The gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers are red and black with "HONDA" written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck.

    The pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames. The serial number of the engine is engraved on a flat spot on the engine.

    The lawnmowers and pressure washer engines were manufactured in the U.S.

    The Lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and various farm, agricultural and rental stores nationwide from May 2022, to June 2023, for between $550 and $1,100. 

    The pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022, to August 2023, for between $370 and $550.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with recalled engines and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

    Consumers may contact American Honda Motor toll-free at (888) 888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday, or online at powerequipment.honda.com/support/recalls-and-updates.

    MTD Products recalls Troy-Bilt lawn mowers

    The mower can leak fuel when it is stored in the upright position

    MTD Products of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 1,774 Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers.

    The mower can leak fuel when it is stored in the upright (vertical) storage position, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers. The model number is TB220BXP SpaceSavr (12AVU2V3B66), which can be found on the white model plate located on the rear door. The mower is black with the name Troy-Bilt on the engine shroud and on the bagger.

    The lawn mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Menards and various other home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Menards.com from January 2022, through March 2022, for about $410.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the mowers, store them horizontally only, and contact the store where they were purchased or Troy-Bilt to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact MTD Products toll-free at (888) 848-6038 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online for more information.

    MTD recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt riding lawn mowers

    The riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop

    MTD Products of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 6,200 Craftsman 30” Mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers.

    The riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at a speed of about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed, posing a low-speed crash hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Craftsman 30” mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers that come in red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column.

    Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X, were manufactured from July 20, 2021, through December 17, 2022, and have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228.

    The month and year of manufacture are found on the model plate label under the heading DOM for Date of Manufacture. The third and fourth characters of the serial number identify the manufacturing day. For example, serial number 1G20MB20001 would mean the mower was manufactured on the 20th day of the month of July. Months are listed A (January) through L (December).

    A list of the recalled model numbers may be found here.

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com or www.lowes.com from July 2021, through January 2022, for about $1,600.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Craftsman or Troy-Bilt for a free inspection and repair. Consumers will be assisted in contacting a local repair shop to have a replacement drive belt installed at no cost. Pickup and delivery of the lawn mower will also be arranged if necessary at no cost to the consumer.

    Consumers may contact Craftsman toll-free at (866) 864-2949 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) on Saturdays, as well as online here, for more information.

    Consumers can contact Troy-Bilt toll-free at (888) 848-6038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, or online here, for more information.

    Husqvarna recalls all-wheel drive robotic lawnmowers

    The lawnmower's lithium-ion battery can overheat

    Husqvarna Professional Products of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 1,400 Husqvarna Automower 435X and 535 All-Wheel Drive Robotic Lawnmowers.

    The lithium-ion battery in the lawnmower can overheat, posing a risk of fire.

    The firm has received five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Husqvarna-branded Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmowers, both of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The robotic lawnmowers freely and automatically cut grass by detecting the signal of a perimeter cable. The mowers have a docking station for recharging.

    The 435X model is gray with orange on the wheels, and the 535 model is orange and gray with white wheels. The Husqvarna logo is painted on the front of the lawnmowers, and the model number is located on the top.

    The lawnmowers, manufactured in Sweden, were sold at Husqvarna- affiliated dealers nationwide and online at www.husqvarna.com from March 2020, through July 2021, for about $4,500.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and download the free software update that Husqvarna Professional Products is pushing to the recalled units.

    Consumers with units having more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery. Husqvarna Professional Products is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Husqvarna toll-free at (877) 257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online for more information.

    Give and Go recalls muffins

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) is recalling various muffin products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There are no reports of illnesses to date.

    A list of the recalled products, sold in retail stores nationwide, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard them, and make a note of the lot code of the product found on the label, and provide it if they contact the firm.

    Consumers may contact the company at (84) 366-1171 24 hours a day for more information. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm (EST).

    Briggs & Stratton recalls Snapper rear engine riding mowers

    The lawnmower blade may not disengage as intended

    Briggs & Stratton of Wauwatosa, Wis., is recalling about 1,160 Snapper Rear Engine 33” Riding Mowers.

    A faulty blade engagement lever can keep the lawnmower blade engaged after the release of the foot activated disengagement pedal, posing an injury hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves red and black Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers with rear engines and a 33-inch mower deck.

    Model number 2691526, Briggs & Stratton and 33” are printed on a white label the back of the mower, and SNAPPER is printed on the front.

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized Snapper dealers nationwide from March 2019, through May 2019, for about $2,650.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact Briggs & Stratton for a free inspection and repair.

    Consumers may contact Briggs & Stratton at (800) 227-3798 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at  www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Recalls” under the “Support” tab at the top of the page for more information.

    Kawasaki Motors USA recalls lawn mower engines

    The high pressure fuel line can get damaged causing a fuel leak

    Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing of Maryville, Mo., is recalling about 1,100 lawn mower engines.

    The high pressure fuel line can get damaged causing a fuel leak, posing burn and fire hazards.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower model numbers IS® 700Z ZTR and ISX 800Z ZTR.

    The recalled engines are model year 2018 and 2019 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series, including models FT730V-AS41 with serial number range FT730VA00107-FT730VA00593 and FT730V-BS41 with serial number range FT730VA02330-FT730VA05073.

    “Kawasaki FT730V EFI” is printed on the engine air filter cover. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing.

    The engines, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Kawasaki dealers and lawn and garden stores nationwide from November 2017, through September 2019, for about $8,000 for mowers with the engines.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Kawasaki Motors toll-free at (866) 836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Kawasaki Motors USA recalls lawn mower engines

    The fuel injector can leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine

    Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., of Maryville, Mo., is recalling about 950 lawn mower engines.

    The fuel injector can leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine, posing burn and fire hazards.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower model number IS 2100Z ZTR and the Cub Cadet Pro Z 760 LKW EFI .

    The recalled engines are model year 2017 and 2018 Kawasaki FX850V-EFI series, including models FX850V-AS44 with serial number range FX850VB19736-FX850VB44147 and FX850V-AS47 with serial number range FX850VB20733-FX850VB40776. “Kawasaki FX850V EFI” is printed on the engine fan housing. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing.

    The engines, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Kawasaki dealers and lawn and garden stores nationwide from June 2017, through August 2019, for about $2,800 for the engines sold separately, and for between $10,000 and $12,000 for mowers with the engines.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Kawasaki toll-free at (866) 836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    STIHL recalls PolyCut mowing heads

    The mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury

    STIHL Incorporated of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 73,000 STIHL PolyCut mowing heads.

    The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders.

    The firm has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

    This recall involves mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.

    The mowing heads can be identified by the name “STIHL” and model number “27-3” or “47-3” located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head.

    The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

    The mowing heads, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized full line STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from July 2018, through July 2019, for about $30 for the 27-3 model and about $40 for the 47-3 model.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact STIHL at (800) 610-6677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    John Deere recalls Frontier grooming mowers

    The safety shield may not spin independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard

    Deere & Company is recalling about 750 Frontier FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060, and GM3072 grooming mowers.

    Incorrect assembly of the mower’s drivelines can prevent the safety shield from spinning independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded grooming mowers for use with compact utility tractors.

    “Frontier” and model FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060 or GM3072 are printed on the mower.

    A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierMowerRecall.

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from April 2018, through May 2019, for between $3,100 and $16,700.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Deere & Company at (800) 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET), or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu at the top of the page for more information.

    Excel Industries recalls zero-turn mowers

    A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line,

    Excel Industries of Hesston, Kan., is recalling about 5,400 zero turn lawn mowers.

    A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves zero-turn mowers sold under the Hustler FasTrak, Hustler FasTrak SDX, BigDog Stout, and BigDog Stout MP brand names. Hustler mowers are yellow, and BigDog mowers are red.

    The brand names are on a decal located in the front below the seat. Model name and serial numbers can be found on a tag located on the right side of the mower behind the seat.

    The recalled mowers have serial numbers between 18058001 and 19028225.

    Model Name

    Model Number

    BigDog Stout

    937615, 937623, 937631, 937649EX, 937656EX, 937664EX

    BigDog Stout MP

    937680, 937698, 937706

    Hustler FasTrak

    938704, 938712, 938720, 938738, 938746, 938753, 938761, 938704CE, 938704EX, 938712CE, 938712EX, 938720EX, 938738CE

    Hustler FasTrak SDX

    938779, 938787, 938795, 938779CE, 938779EX, 938787CE, 938787EX, 938795CE, 938795EX, 938845CE

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized BigDog or Hustler dealers nationwide from June 2018, through March 2019, for between $6,800 and $9,400.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a BigDog or Hustler authorized dealer to schedule a free repair. Excel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Excel toll-free at (844) 594-2448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CTO Monday through Friday, or online at www.hustlerturf.com or www.bigdogmowers.com, depending on the brand of your mower, and click on “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    MTD recalls lawn mowers

    Sharp objects can pierce through the lawn mower’s collecting bag

    MTD Products of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 5,000 Craftsman M350 walk-behind lawn mowers.

    Sharp objects can pierce through the mower’s collecting bag during use and strike a user or bystander, posing an injury hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Craftsman M350 walk-behind, gas-powered lawn mowers with model 12ABR2BK793.

    The 23-inch, red lawn mowers have a black collecting bag in the rear. Craftsman is printed on the top of the bag, the engine and the upper handle.

    The model number and date of manufacture 01/2019 can be found on a label located on the rear discharge door.

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from January 2019, through February 2019, for about $400.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center to arrange for a free repair. MTD is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Craftsman toll-free at (866) 864-2949 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday or online www.mtdproducts.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

