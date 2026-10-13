Why does Walmart lock up $8 toothpaste but leave a $100 item on the shelf?

Price isn't everything: Cheap everyday products can be attractive theft targets because they're small, easy to conceal, and easy to resell.

It can vary by store: What's locked up at your Walmart may depend partly on which products are disappearing at that location.

There's a downside: Locked cases may deter theft, but they can also frustrate legitimate shoppers and cost retailers sales.

You've probably had this Walmart experience. You need toothpaste, deodorant, or maybe razors. You wander around and find the right aisle, then reach for the product only to discover it's locked behind glass.

Now you need an employee to unlock an $8 item.

Meanwhile, you can walk two aisles over and find merchandise worth $50 or $100 sitting completely unsecured.

It seems backward, but there's a reason for it. Retailers aren't necessarily locking up the most expensive products; they're trying to protect the products that attract the most thieves.

An $8 product can be a better target than a $100 one

For someone planning to resell stolen merchandise, an ideal product is relatively small, easy to carry, readily available, and something other people will actually buy. That's why seemingly mundane products such as razors, cosmetics, laundry detergent, over-the-counter medicine, and personal-care products can end up behind glass.

A National Retail Federation study of organized retail crime groups found that they largely targeted everyday consumer goods because they offered a combination of ease of theft, decent monetary value, and are easy to resell.

For example, a bulky $100 patio chair may be worth significantly more than a package of razors. But try stuffing a couple patio chairs into a backpack.

Why toothpaste and detergent?

Those boring household necessities have another characteristic that can make them attractive for resale: People always need them.

Consumers continually buy more toothpaste, detergent, deodorant, cosmetics, and medicine.

And selling a few discounted packages of razors or bottles of detergent online may attract considerably less attention than trying to unload a suspiciously cheap $1,500 television.

The NRF found that health and beauty products, infant products, housewares, toys, and laundry products have all been frequent targets of organized retail theft.

The organization's research also found relatively few organized theft groups targeted large or heavy high-value products, such as televisions and appliances.

Why isn't the same stuff locked up at every Walmart?

This is where things can get kinda confusing: A Walmart in a neighboring city might have that same toothpaste sitting on an open shelf.

This is because retailers can monitor inventory losses and theft patterns, meaning security measures aren’t always consistent from one store to another.

While it would be interesting, Walmart doesn't publicly provide a formula explaining exactly when a particular item gets put behind glass, so don't assume there's a magic dollar amount that triggers a locked case.

The more important question may be whether that particular product keeps disappearing from that particular store.

Locked cases create another problem

There's a reason Walmart doesn't simply put everything behind glass. Locked merchandise can be VERY annoying. You press the call button. You wait. Nobody comes. You press it again.

Eventually, some shoppers may decide the toothpaste isn't worth the hassle and leave without buying it.

That's a problem for retailers, too. The NRF acknowledges that security barriers can increase costs, frustrate shoppers, and lead to lost sales as shoppers turn to the ease of Amazon.

Walmart has also tested electronic locks that employees can open using work phones, rather than requiring workers to track down physical keys.

What can you do if you're tired of waiting?

Besides just buying all your household necessities from Amazon, here's perhaps the easiest workaround: Pull out the Walmart app.

Then just search for the exact item and see whether it's available for pickup or shipping. You can also check the online price while you're at it. You might be able to order the same product without standing in an aisle waiting for someone to unlock a case.