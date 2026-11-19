Record-breaking sales: Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide, generating billions in revenue.

Hollywood-sized blockbuster: GTA VI could generate billions in sales, potentially rivaling some of the biggest movies ever made.

The "GTA flu": Workers are requesting time off to play, although claims of $1 billion in lost productivity remain unverified.

When you think of the biggest entertainment releases of all time, movies like Avatar, Titanic, and Avengers: Endgame probably come to mind.

But Grand Theft Auto VI is proving that Hollywood doesn't have a monopoly on blockbuster entertainment. After 13 years of waiting, the latest installment in the wildly popular video game franchise arrived November 19, and the amount of money involved is almost hard to believe.

And another twist is that the game is so popular that some Americans are reportedly taking time off work just to play it.

A billion dollars in just three days

To understand the excitement, consider what happened when Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013.

The game generated approximately $816 million in its first 24 hours, selling more than 11 million copies. Within three days, it had crossed $1 billion in sales.

For comparison, Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest movies ever made, took five days to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

And GTA V kept selling. According to publisher Take-Two Interactive, the game has now sold more than 230 million copies worldwide. The Wall Street Journal reports that GTA V has generated approximately $10.8 billion in revenue, including purchases made through GTA Online.

That's nearly four times the worldwide box office of Avengers: Endgame.

GTA VI could be even bigger

Expectations for GTA VI are enormous. According to The Wall Street Journal, analysts expect the game to sell more than 30 million copies by the end of March 2027.

At an estimated $80 per copy, that would translate to approximately $2.4 billion in game sales.

To put that in perspective, here are the worldwide box office totals for three of Hollywood's biggest movies:

Avatar — approximately $2.9 billion

Avengers: Endgame — approximately $2.8 billion

Titanic — approximately $2.3 billion

In other words, GTA VI could generate more money from game sales in just a few months than Titanic earned during its entire theatrical run.

Of course, these aren't identical comparisons. Movie figures represent ticket sales, while video game figures reflect purchases of the game itself. And GTA VI's numbers are projections, not confirmed sales.

Still, they illustrate just how big the gaming industry has become.

The 'GTA flu' could hit workplaces

Here's where the story gets even more interesting. The game is so anticipated that some workers are reportedly scheduling vacation days just to stay home and play.

Some are calling it the "GTA flu." And there's evidence that the excitement is affecting workplace schedules.

Workforce management company UKG found that requests for November 19 were approximately 20% higher than normal, based on data covering roughly two million U.S. employees.

Meanwhile, BambooHR reported a 13% increase in approved vacation requests for the date.

Some reports have even suggested that as many as 1.5 million Americans could miss work, potentially costing the U.S. economy $1 billion in lost productivity in a single day. However, those estimates haven't been verified by a published economic study, and taking a scheduled vacation day doesn't necessarily translate into lost productivity.

Still, the enthusiasm is remarkable. Computer accessories maker Logitech even announced a special gaming day off for its approximately 7,000 employees.

A billion-dollar investment

The money involved isn't limited to sales. Citi analyst Jason Bazinet estimates GTA VI cost approximately $1.4 billion to develop, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That's several times what most major Hollywood movies cost to produce.

And the financial impact could extend well beyond the game itself. Millions of consumers may purchase new PlayStation or Xbox consoles, controllers, headsets, and other gaming accessories to play it.

Retailers selling gaming equipment, along with food delivery services catering to gamers spending hours at home, could also benefit from the excitement.