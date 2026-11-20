A new study found that just 14% of cannabis products sampled at Colorado dispensaries included all required label information.

Expiration dates and recommended storage instructions were among the most commonly missing details.

Researchers say incomplete labels could make it harder for consumers to understand what they're buying and use cannabis products safely.

When purchasing cannabis, consumers often rely on product labels to understand what they're getting, including how strong a product is, how long it should be kept, and what precautions they should take. But new research from the University of Colorado Boulder suggests shoppers may not be getting all the information they're supposed to.

The study, published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, examined cannabis products sold at Colorado dispensaries and found that most failed to meet the state's labeling requirements.

Colorado requires recreational cannabis products to include several pieces of information, including a universal symbol indicating the presence of THC, warnings about driving and pregnancy, an expiration or "best by" date, recommended storage conditions, and THC potency information.

"Consumers use labels to decide what to purchase and how much to use, and there are safety concerns with using cannabis," researcher Cinnamon Bidwell said in a news release. "As accessibility and rates of use increase, it's imperative that products have clear, consistent and standardized labels."

How researchers examined cannabis labels

To evaluate whether dispensaries were following the state's requirements, researchers partnered with MedPharm Holdings LLC to purchase cannabis products from retailers across Colorado.

A secret shopper visited 52 dispensaries and purchased 480 products, including 277 cannabis flower products and 203 concentrates. The samples included products such as loose cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, and high-potency concentrates. Edibles and medicinal cannabis products were excluded.

Researchers then reviewed each product's packaging to determine whether it included the required labeling components. They also compared labeling compliance between flower and concentrate products to see whether certain types of cannabis were more likely to have missing information.

What the findings mean for cannabis shoppers

Overall, the results revealed some significant gaps. Just 14% of the 480 products included every required label component. Concentrates performed better than flower products, with 31% meeting all requirements. For flower products, that number dropped to just 2%.

Some information was much more commonly included than others. Nearly all products displayed the universal THC symbol (99.2%), while 97.5% included both driving and pregnancy warnings.

However, only 51.2% included an expiration date, and just 16.9% provided recommended storage conditions. Concentrates were also more likely than flower products to include expiration dates and storage instructions.

These missing details could have practical consequences.

"THC can degrade, particularly when exposed to light or heat or oxygen. Cannabis flower can also dry out, affecting its quality, and improper storage conditions can increase the risk of microbial growth," Bidwell said. "That’s all a concern."

For consumers, the findings suggest that checking a cannabis label doesn't necessarily mean getting the complete picture. Without expiration dates, storage guidance, and consistent labeling, shoppers may have a harder time determining how long products should be kept and how to handle them.

Researchers hope the findings encourage closer attention from regulators and cannabis businesses to improve labeling consistency and help consumers make more informed decisions.