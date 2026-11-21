Guilt is driving holiday spending: 38% of Gen Z plan to buy gifts for people they don't even like.

It's costing shoppers real money: Nearly half of those buying gifts for people they dislike expect to spend $200 or more.

You can break the cycle: Setting spending limits, suggesting gift exchanges, and having honest conversations can help protect your holiday budget.

Holiday shopping is supposed to be about spreading joy. But apparently, for a surprising number of Americans, it's also about buying presents for people they can't stand.

A new survey from financial wellness company Beyond Finance found that 38% of Gen Z plan to buy holiday gifts for people they don't even like, simply because they feel obligated.

And it's not just younger shoppers. Across all generations, one in five Americans admitted they're planning to do the same thing.

Even more surprising? Nearly half of these reluctant gift-givers expect to spend $200 or more on those presents.

"We're calling it the Holiday Guilt Tax: That extra money people spend, not because they want to, but because they feel they have to," said Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Beyond Finance.

"When you're buying gifts for people you don't even like, that's not generosity. That's obligation."

Gen Z feels the most pressure

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted October 16–20, found that younger Americans are significantly more likely to buy gifts out of obligation.

Here's how the generations compare:

Gen Z: 38% plan to buy gifts for people they dislike

Millennials: 28%

Gen X: 17%

Baby boomers: 8%

In other words, Gen Z respondents were nearly five times as likely as baby boomers to say they're buying gifts for people they don't particularly like.

But buying presents for people you dislike is only part of the problem. Among respondents who answered a question about gift-giving motivations, 79% said at least some of their holiday shopping is driven by guilt, shame, pressure, or obligation.

And 27% said those feelings motivate all their holiday gift-giving.

That pressure can come from all directions. Maybe it's a workplace gift exchange you don't want to participate in, a distant relative you rarely see, or a friend who always gives you something expensive.

Whatever the reason, those seemingly small purchases can add up quickly.

The holiday spending spiral is real

The survey also found that 62% of Gen Z reported experiencing what researchers call a holiday spending spiral, compared with only 35% of Americans overall.

This spiral happens when emotional pressure and poor planning leads to you making purchases that weren't originally part of your budget.

There’s a good chance you’ve experienced this. For example, you buy a $50 gift for a coworker because you feel obligated. Then you realize you should probably get something for another coworker. Before long, you've dropped $200 that you never planned on spending.

And the financial pressure isn't just affecting bank accounts and holiday budgets.

According to the survey:

38% say spending pressure is stealing some of their holiday cheer

13% have skipped holiday gatherings because they couldn't afford to participate

11% report feeling isolated or lonely because of holiday financial pressure

22% of Gen Z report feelings of isolation or loneliness tied to holiday finances, compared with just 4% of baby boomers

There's also the potential cost of putting those unwanted purchases on a credit card.

For example, a $200 gift charged to a credit card with a 25% APR could cost roughly $25 in interest if you take six months to pay it off with equal monthly payments.

Suddenly, that $200 obligation gift costs about $225.

5 ways to avoid the Holiday Guilt Tax

The good news is that you don't have to become the family Scrooge to stop overspending. Here are five ways to keep gift-giving from wrecking your holiday budget.

Suggest a family gift exchange. Instead of buying presents for every sibling, cousin, or extended family member, suggest drawing names. Everyone buys one gift instead of five or six. For example, if you normally spend $40 on six relatives, switching to one $50 gift could save you $190. Set a spending cap before shopping. Agree on a $25 or $50 limit with friends, relatives, or coworkers. This removes the pressure to match someone else's expensive gift. Better yet, try to establish the spend limit before anyone starts shopping, that keeps expectations crystal clear. Make a gift list and question every purchase. Before shopping, write down everyone you're buying for and how much you can comfortably spend. Then ask yourself one question: "Am I buying this because I want to, or because I feel like I have to?" If it's purely guilt, consider skipping it or choosing a less expensive gesture. Don't finance obligation gifts. If you can't pay off your credit card balance in full, think twice before charging gifts you feel pressured to buy. Interest charges can make an already unnecessary purchase even more expensive. Consider using cash or a debit card and sticking to a predetermined holiday budget. Have the awkward conversation early. A simple "We're keeping gifts small this year" or "How about we skip exchanging presents and just get together?" can prevent misunderstandings and save everyone money. Chances are, someone else in your family or friend group is feeling the same financial pressure.

The bottom line? Buying gifts should be something you want to do, not something you're financially pressured into doing.

As Rasure puts it, "You don't have to buy someone's approval, and you don't have to spend money to prove you care."

And if skipping a few obligation gifts means starting January without additional credit card debt, that's a pretty good gift to give yourself.