Discounted gift cards can mean instant savings: Most Costco and Sam's Club locations sell gift cards for 20% or more below face value.

Holiday promotions can put extra money in your pocket: Kroger offers bonus fuel points on qualifying gift cards, while Barnes & Noble is offering a $10 bonus on $100 purchases.

You don't have to give them as gifts: Buy discounted cards for places where you already plan to shop or eat so they don't go to waste or are forgotten.

Most people think of gift cards as something you buy for someone else at Christmas. But what if you bought a $100 gift card for $80, then used it yourself? You'd have an extra $20 to spend without changing where you shop.

It's a surprisingly simple way to stretch your holiday budget, and several major retailers are offering gift card discounts or bonuses worth checking out.

Here's are four places to look for savings.

Costco: Buy $100 in gift cards for less

Costco regularly sells discounted gift cards to restaurants (both local and national chains), entertainment venues, and other businesses.

Their restaurant gift card selection includes spots like Domino's, Outback, Subway, Grubhub, California Pizza Kitchen, and Landry's. Most of these cards sell for 20% off face value and they also have occasional promotion that offer even bigger savings.

For example, this year Costco's advertised holiday savings includes select $100 restaurant gift card packages for only $74.99 on November 26th ONLY, an easy $25 savings.

Pro tip: Don't limit yourself to buying these as Christmas presents. If you regularly visit one of the participating restaurants, buying discounted cards can lower the cost of your next family dinner.

Sam's Club: Save up to 25% on many gift cards

Sam's Club has an entire gift card section advertising savings of up to 25%.

Current examples include:

$50 Cracker Barrel gift card for $39.98

$100 Fogo de Chão gift card for $79.98

$100 Wayfair gift card for $81.48

$50 Smashburger gift card for $37.50

That's real savings on restaurants, entertainment, and even home furnishings.

If you're buying gifts from a retailer that offers discounted gift cards, check whether you can use one to pay for merchandise that's already on sale. Combining the two can stretch your money even further.

Kroger: Buy gift cards and earn 4X fuel points

Kroger is offering 4X fuel points on select gift card purchases through December 1.

That means buying $100 in qualifying gift cards could earn you 400 fuel points, good for 40 cents off per gallon. So on a 15-gallon fill-up, that's $6 in savings, or as much as $14 if you fill up 35 gallons.

The promotion includes gift cards from participating retailers and restaurants, although exclusions apply. Amazon gift cards, for example, don't qualify for the 4X bonus.

You'll generally need to activate the digital coupon in your Kroger account before shopping in-store.

Pro tip: If you're planning to buy Christmas gifts from a particular retailer anyway, consider purchasing its gift card at Kroger first. You'll still have the full gift card value to spend, plus fuel points that could lower your next fill-up.

Barnes & Noble: Get a $10 bonus gift card

Barnes & Noble is offering a $10 bonus gift card when you purchase $100 or more in qualifying Barnes & Noble gift cards.

The offer runs through December 10 in stores and into early December 11 online.

There's one important catch: Online bonus cards won't arrive until January 13, 2027, while in-store shoppers receive their bonus during the transaction.

Pro tip: If you want to use the bonus toward Christmas shopping this year, buy the gift cards in a physical Barnes & Noble store.

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