Recall Roundup: Helmets, toys, food, and medical devices

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

Cipton bike helmets can fail in crashes

CPSC says Cipton youth bicycle helmets do not meet key federal safety requirements and may not protect riders in a crash.

The helmets fail to meet mandatory impact, stability and certification requirements, creating a serious risk of head injury or death.

About 16,730 helmets were sold at Dicks Sporting Goods and JC Penny stores nationwide and online from April 2024 through May 2026 for about $35.

Consumers should stop using the helmet immediately, destroy it as instructed by the company, and request a full refund.

Hardline Group, doing business as Cipton, is recalling Cipton-branded bicycle helmets sold in white youth size small. The helmets have black padding, black straps and buckle, a built-in multicolored LED light strip, and model CPSK300CC printed on an inside label. Regulators say the helmets violate the federal standard for bicycle helmets and can fail to protect a rider in a crash.

The hazard

CPSC said the helmets do not comply with required impact attenuation, positional stability and certification rules. That means the helmet may not stay in place or absorb impact as required, posing a serious risk of injury or death from head injury. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Cipton for a full refund. The company says consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and writing “Recalled” on it with permanent marker, then email a photo of the destroyed helmet before disposing of the product.

Company contact

Cipton can be reached at 888-588-1629 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Reply@customersupport123.com, or online at Southerntelecom.com/recall-2026-11-19 or Southerntelecom.com by clicking “Recall” at the top of the page.

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Qpancy kids pajamas pose burn danger

Qpancy is recalling matching children-and-doll pajama sets because the sleepwear does not meet federal flammability standards.

The pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

About 1,309 sets were sold on Amazon.com from March 2026 through August 2026 for about $20.

Consumers should stop using the pajamas right away, cut them in half as directed, and seek a full refund.

Shanghai Shengkailong Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Qpancy, is recalling Qpancy-branded matching pajama sets that include a long-sleeve button-front children’s top, shorts and matching doll pajamas. The sets were sold in several pink-themed and cat-themed prints in sizes 120 through 150. CPSC said the garments fail to meet the mandatory safety standards for children’s sleepwear.

The hazard

Children’s sleepwear is subject to strict flammability rules because loose or highly flammable garments can ignite quickly and cause severe burns. CPSC said these pajama sets violate those requirements, creating a risk of serious injury or death from burns. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact Qpancy for a full refund. The company instructs buyers to cut the pajamas in half, email a photo of the destroyed garments to qpancyrecall@outlook.com, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Qpancy can be reached by email at qpancyrecall@outlook.com.

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Hultafors tools expose children to batteries

Hultafors Group North America is recalling several lighted and digital trade tools because button cell batteries can be accessed too easily.

The products can expose button cell batteries to children, creating an ingestion hazard that can cause internal burns or death.

About 229,430 units were sold at Lowe’s, Menards, W.W. Grainger, True Value Hardware and other retailers, as well as Amazon.com, from 2023 through 2026.

Consumers should stop using the recalled tools, keep them away from children, and request a refund through the company’s recall site.

Hultafors Group North America, Inc. is recalling CLC Lighted Portfolio products and Johnson Level digital angle locators, calipers and building calculators. Model numbers are located on the unit and package labeling. CPSC said the products violate the federal safety standard for consumer products with button cell or coin batteries, along with required Reese’s Law warning rules.

The hazard

According to CPSC, children can access the button cell batteries too easily. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns, life-threatening injuries and death in a short time. The agency said the packaging and the products also lack required warnings. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled trade tools immediately and place them in an area inaccessible to children. Hultafors says consumers seeking a refund should upload a photo of the product at www.HG2026.expertinquiry.com and certify that the item has been disposed of and will no longer be used; after verification, the company will provide the listed retail price on a virtual Visa gift card.

Company contact

Hultafors Group North America can be reached toll-free at 877-722-7026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at HultaforsGroup7307@sedgwick.com, or online at www.HG2026.expertinquiry.com.

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CHE-US magnetic robot toys threaten children

CHE-US is recalling magnetic stick figure toys because the figures can release hazardous high-powered magnets.

The toys can liberate small high-powered magnets that can cause intestinal injuries or death if swallowed.

About 101,282 sets were sold on Amazon.com from April 2025 through August 2026 for between $9 and $18.

Consumers should take the toys away from children immediately, discard them as directed, and request a full refund.

Guangzhou Shian Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as CHE-US/CHESLICR, is recalling CHE-US magnetic stick figure toys sold in sets of five or 10 colorful robot-shaped figures. Each figure has four small magnets in its hands and feet, and product packaging is marked X004N3MGCB. CPSC said the toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnets can come free.

The hazard

When the figures are pulled apart, their arms and legs can release high-powered magnets. If more than one magnet is swallowed, the magnets can attract each other inside the body and cause perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled stick figures immediately, take them away from children, and contact CHE-US for a full refund. The company says consumers should email a photo of the toys in the trash to CHE-USMagneticRobotToysRecall@outlook.com and then dispose of the recalled product.

Company contact

CHE-US can be reached by email at CHE-USMagneticRobotToysRecall@outlook.com.

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Xentrawave bed rails linked to death

Xentrawave adult portable bed rails are being recalled after CPSC received a report that an 89-year-old woman died after becoming trapped.

The bed rails can create dangerous gaps that pose entrapment and asphyxiation hazards, and one model also has stability and laceration risks.

About 2,114 units were sold on Amazon.com.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately, destroy part of the product as directed, and request a full refund.

Guangzhou Nanyu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is recalling Xentrawave XT016 and XT026 adult portable bed rails sold through Amazon.com. These products are intended to assist adults in bed, but CPSC said they violate the mandatory federal standard for adult portable bed rails. The agency linked the recall to a reported death involving model XT016.

The hazard

Users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the mattress, creating a serious risk of asphyxiation. CPSC also said model XT016 does not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements and has incorrectly sized push pins and push pin holes, which add entrapment and laceration hazards. The agency said an 89-year-old woman died in 2026 after becoming trapped between the bed rail and mattress.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Xentrawave for a full refund. The company says consumers should cut the foam padding on the bed rail handle grips, take a photo of the destroyed bed rail, and email the image to xentrawavedirect@163.com or submit it through the firm’s recall webpage.

Company contact

Xentrawave can be reached by email at xentrawavedirect@163.com or online at https://xentrawahelp.com/xentrawave-bed-rail-safety-recall/ or https://xentrawahelp.com/ by clicking “Xentrawave Bed Rail Recall” at the top of the page.

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Fidlock dry bags can release magnets

Fidlock is recalling certain Hermetic dry bags because the magnetic closure strip can detach and spill magnets.

The detached closure strip can release magnets, posing a serious ingestion hazard.

About 490 bags were sold at sports, water sports and outdoor stores nationwide and online from January 2025 through September 2026 for $30 to $35.

Consumers should stop using the bags immediately and contact Fidlock USA for a replacement, store gift card, or refund if purchased from the company’s online store.

Fidlock GmbH is recalling medium-size Fidlock Hermetic dry bags, clear watertight plastic bags measuring about 8 inches by 4.6 inches with a blue magnetic closure strip and black lanyard. The recalled bags are marked with lot number 2409140930201. CPSC said the adhesive closure strip can detach, allowing the magnets to fall out.

The hazard

Loose magnets can be especially dangerous if swallowed by a child. Multiple magnets can attract inside the digestive tract and cause severe internal injuries or death. No incidents or injuries had been reported in connection with this recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bags immediately and contact Fidlock USA. The company says buyers should go to www.fidlock.us/pages/recall and send a photo of the product, after which they can receive a replacement bag or a gift card for the Fidlock USA online shop; customers who bought directly from the FIDLOCK online store can instead receive a full refund to their credit card or PayPal account.

Company contact

Fidlock USA can be reached toll-free at 888-303-8332 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall_2608@fidlock.com, or online at www.fidlock.us/pages/recall or www.fidlock.us by clicking “More Recall Information.”

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ororo battery packs can overheat

ororo is recalling a small batch of rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs after a report of overheating.

The battery packs can overheat, creating fire and burn hazards.

About 269 units were sold in the United States, plus 24 in Canada, through Ororowear.com and Amazon.com in September and October 2026 for about $109.

Consumers should stop using the battery packs immediately, register with the company, and follow disposal instructions before seeking a refund.

Langis LLC, doing business as ororo, is recalling black rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs, model PD10K-Pro. The packs have a built-in USB-C cable, a digital display, and “ororo” on the front; affected serial numbers begin with 67U, 685, 686 or 68A. CPSC said the batteries can overheat and pose a serious injury risk.

The hazard

Lithium-ion batteries can ignite or cause burns when they overheat. ororo said it had received one report of a battery pack overheating, but no injuries had been reported. Because damaged or unstable batteries can be dangerous to handle, consumers should follow the company’s disposal instructions closely.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled battery packs immediately and contact ororo for a full refund. The company says consumers should go to Ororowear.com/pd10k-pro-recall to register and receive disposal instructions, then dispose of the battery pack in accordance with local and state regulations.

Company contact

ororo can be reached at 702-751-7639 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@ororowear.com, or online at Ororowear.com/pd10k-pro-recall or Ororowear.com by clicking “Recall.”

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CPSC warns on FZChenrry magnetic balls

CPSC is warning consumers to stop using FZChenrry magnetic fidget ball toys because the high-powered magnets violate toy safety rules.

The magnetic balls pose a serious ingestion hazard that can cause intestinal perforations, blood poisoning or death if swallowed.

The toys were sold on Amazon.com from February 2025 through September 2026 for about $16 and may also have been sold by third-party sellers on other websites.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and dispose of them instead of selling or giving them away.

CPSC issued a public warning about FZChenrry Magnetic Fidget Balls, sold in sets of eight textured silicone magnetic balls in four shades of purple inside an oval black zippered case. The agency said the toys are high-powered magnets that violate the mandatory standard for toys. Unlike a typical negotiated recall, this notice tells consumers to stop using the product immediately.

The hazard

High-powered magnets are especially dangerous because if more than one is swallowed, they can attract inside the digestive system. That can lead to perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. The agency said the hazard is serious enough that consumers should not keep, resell or donate the toys.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the magnetic fidget ball toys immediately and dispose of them. CPSC specifically warns consumers not to sell or give away these hazardous products, because doing so could expose another child to the same risk.

Company contact

CPSC did not list direct company contact information in the warning. Consumers can review the agency notice at the source link below for full details.

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Luna G3 BPAP needs firmware correction

React Health and FDA are alerting providers and patients to a correction for certain Luna G3 BPAP systems because stored pressure data may be inaccurate.

The device can report incorrect therapy pressure statistics when Targeted VT is enabled, which could lead to improper clinical setting changes.

The correction affects Luna G3 BPAP System model LG3800-30VT distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Users should coordinate with React Health or their DME provider to obtain and install the firmware correction.

FDA posted a medical device correction update for the Luna G3 BPAP System, model LG3800-30VT. The notice says the device has the potential to deliver incorrect therapy pressure statistical data when operated with Targeted VT enabled. That means clinicians reviewing historical reports could make treatment decisions based on faulty information.

The hazard

According to the notice, inaccurate pressure data in historical therapy reports could cause a clinician to adjust device settings based on incorrect information. That, in turn, could delay effective therapy until the setting is corrected. The agency notice identifies the affected model as LG3800-30VT, UDI-DI 06948538365731.

What to do

Providers, healthcare facilities, clinicians and patients should coordinate with React Health or the DME provider to obtain and install the firmware correction in accordance with the instructions provided. Consumers should not attempt to guess whether their device is affected without checking the model information and contacting the company.

Company contact

React Health Customer Support can be reached at 863-226-6285 or by email at 3B-Recall@reacthealth.com.

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Naia sorbetto bars recall undeclared allergens

Naia, Inc. is recalling Chocolate Banana Bar Sorbetto because some packages may contain undeclared milk, eggs and pistachio.

The product poses a serious or life-threatening allergy risk for people sensitive to milk, eggs or tree nuts.

The recalled bars were distributed to retail grocery stores, supermarkets and other retailers in Northern California and Reno, Nevada.

Consumers with the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Naia, Inc. has recalled its Chocolate Banana Bar Sorbetto over undeclared allergens. FDA said affected products may contain milk, eggs and tree nut pistachio that are not properly declared on the label. The recall applies to bars marked with best-by dates of Oct. 5 through Oct. 8, 2027.

The hazard

For people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, milk or eggs, eating the recalled sorbetto bars could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The affected date codes are “BB:Oct/05/2027,” “BB:Oct/06/2027,” “BB:Oct/07/2027,” and “BB:Oct/08/2027.”

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled bars should not eat them. FDA said buyers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the company at 510-724-2479.

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ALDI tortelloni may carry botulism risk

ALDI is recalling two Priano protein tortelloni products because they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

Possible contamination with C. botulinum can cause botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

The products were sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and online from stores in those states.

Consumers should discard the pasta immediately or return it to an ALDI store for a full refund.

FDA said ALDI is recalling Priano Protein Carbonara Tortelloni and Priano Protein Herb & Cheese Tortelloni with lot code T9101926. The agency said the products have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. Because botulism can become life-threatening, consumers should treat this recall urgently.

The hazard

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning caused by toxins from C. botulinum. FDA said symptoms can include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension and constipation. Anyone who has eaten the product and develops symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

What to do

Consumers should not eat the recalled tortelloni. ALDI says shoppers should discard the products immediately or return them to their local ALDI store for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can contact ALDI at 844-484-0332. Media inquiries can be sent to ALDIPR@zenogroup.com.

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Medline bed recall repair program expands

Medline has updated customers and patients on a broad repair, replacement and refund program tied to recalled beds, rails, mattresses and accessories.

The recalled products pose fire and entrapment hazards that may result in injury or death.

Medline said reports linked to the issues include seven deaths and 35 serious injuries involving products distributed in the United States and Canada between 2011 and 2026.

Users should follow the company’s continued-use instructions, contact Medline, and arrange repair, replacement or refund.

FDA posted an update on Medline’s repair and replace program for recalled Medline brand beds, rails, mattresses and accessories. The action covers products distributed in the United States and Canada over a long period, from 2011 through 2026. Medline said the recall addresses both potential fire hazards and entrapment risks.

The hazard

According to the notice, the products may present a fire hazard and an entrapment risk that can result in patient injury or death. As of Nov. 8, 2026, Medline said it had received reports associated with seven deaths and 35 serious injuries. The affected users include durable medical equipment providers, long-term care facilities and end users.

What to do

Customers and patients should contact Medline about repair, replacement and full or partial refund options. The company’s interim instructions say users should immediately unplug beds from electrical outlets, plug them in only when necessary to reposition the patient, avoid extension cords, and whenever possible have a second person available to assist with use and movement.

Company contact

Medline Recall Customer Service can be reached at 1-800-950-0128, option 7, or by email at recalls@medline.com.

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OsteoDenx capsules contain undeclared milk

bioQuad Life Sciences is recalling certain OsteoDenx dietary supplement capsules because the product may contain undeclared milk.

The undeclared milk creates a serious allergy risk for people with milk sensitivity.

The affected lots were distributed nationwide through bioquad.com, Amazon.com, resellers and a dental clinic in Redwood City, California, from November 2024 through November 2026.

Consumers who are allergic or sensitive to milk should stop taking the product and request a refund or replacement.

bioQuad Life Sciences has issued an allergy alert for OsteoDenx capsules because certain lots may contain undeclared milk. FDA said the affected lots are LOT#0524100 and LOT#0625041. The product was sold nationwide through online orders, resellers and one dental clinic.

The hazard

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the capsules. The notice specifically warns consumers who are allergic or sensitive to milk not to use the affected product.

What to do

Consumers who are allergic or sensitive to milk should not take the product and may discard it. Customers who purchased the affected lots can request either a full refund or a replacement in corrected packaging.

Company contact

bioQuad Life Sciences can be reached at 714-660-1031 or by email at service@bioquad.com.

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