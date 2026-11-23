One death reported: An 89-year-old woman died after becoming trapped between a Xentrawave portable bed rail and her mattress.

More than 2,100 units recalled: The recall covers two models of Xentrawave adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon between May 2025 and August 2026.

Consumers urged to stop using them: The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the rails violate federal safety standards and that buyers are eligible for a full refund.

A product designed to help older adults get in and out of bed safely has been linked to a death, prompting a federal recall of approximately 2,114 portable bed rails sold online.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall, warning that certain Xentrawave adult portable bed rails can trap users between the rail and mattress, creating a risk of suffocation.

According to the agency, an 89-year-old woman died in 2026 after becoming trapped between a Xentrawave model XT016 bed rail and her mattress. The cause of death was asphyxiation.

The recall involves products manufactured in China and sold through Amazon for approximately $37 to $40.

Why the bed rails are dangerous

Portable bed rails are commonly used by older adults and people with limited mobility to provide support when getting into or out of bed. Some are also intended to help prevent falls.

However, improperly designed or installed rails can create dangerous gaps where a person's head, neck or body can become trapped.

The CPSC says the recalled Xentrawave rails violate mandatory federal safety requirements because users can become trapped either within the rail itself or between the rail and the side of the mattress.

The XT016 model has additional safety problems. According to the agency, it fails to meet requirements for structural stability and retention straps, which are intended to help keep the rail securely positioned.

The model also has incorrectly sized push pins and push pin holes that could cause cuts or other injuries.

These hazards can be especially serious for older adults who have difficulty moving independently or may be unable to free themselves after becoming trapped.

Which bed rails are being recalled?

The recall covers two Xentrawave models. The XT016 model is being recalled regardless of batch number. It was sold on Amazon from May 2025 through March 2026.

The XT026 model is being recalled only if it carries batch number 20251212. Those units were sold from March 2026 through August 2026.

Both models have black or gray metal frames, gray foam rubber handle grips and gray fabric pouches. The Xentrawave brand name appears on a green label attached to the pouch.

The model number can be found on the original packaging or on the first page of the instruction manual. For the XT026, the batch number also appears on a label attached to the back of the fabric pouch.

The XT016 measures approximately 12.2 inches wide and 25.5 inches high, while the XT026 measures about 12.2 inches wide and 21.5 inches high.

What consumers should do

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact Xentrawave for a full refund.

To receive a refund, consumers will be instructed to cut the foam padding on the bed rail's handle grips, photograph the disabled product and submit the photo to the company.

Consumers can contact Xentrawave by email at xentrawavedirect@163.com or visit the company's recall website for instructions.