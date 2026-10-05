Toys ‘R’ Us is opening 120 new stores for the holidays — here's what shoppers should know

Toys ‘R’ Us plans to open 120 new standalone U.S. stores for the 2026 holiday season, bringing its standalone total to 160.

The new stores will carry popular brands including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, and KPop Demon Hunters, with some locations adding cafés, candy shops, and spaces for product launches.

Shoppers shouldn't assume there's a new store nearby just yet as Toys ‘R’ Us hasn't released a complete list of all 120 locations or their individual opening dates.

Remember wandering the aisles of Toys ‘R’ Us with a Christmas list and trying to convince your parents that, yes, you absolutely needed everything on it?

A lot more shoppers are about to get that experience again.

Nearly a decade after Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy and eventually closed its U.S. stores, the retailer is mounting its biggest brick-and-mortar comeback yet.

Toys ‘R’ Us announced plans to open 120 new standalone stores across the U.S. for the holiday season, increasing its standalone footprint from 40 locations to 160.

But before you picture the giant Toys ‘R’ Us stores of the 1990s, there are a few things holiday shoppers should know.

First, find out whether you're actually getting one

The headline number of 120 new stores is impressive. But the frustrating part is that Toys ‘R’ Us has yet to publish a complete list of all the locations or opening dates.

That means shoppers should check the company's store locator rather than assume their local mall is getting one.

And remember that you may already have a Toys ‘R’ Us closer than you realize. The brand also operates shops inside Macy's stores and has been expanding into airports and Navy Exchange locations.

Pro tip: If you're hunting for one specific Christmas toy, call the store before making a special trip. A new Toys ‘R’ Us may have a curated assortment rather than every toy available on the company's website.

Many may be holiday pop-ups, not permanent stores

Don't picture Toys ‘R’ Us suddenly building 120 giant toy stores across America.

The expansion is being run with Go! Retail Group, which specializes in seasonal and pop-up retail. At least some of the new locations will be smaller holiday stores, and the company hasn't said how many of the 120 will remain open permanently.

A Go! Retail Group executive told Marketing Daily that the stores will operate through the holidays and that “many” will stay open well into 2027, but didn't say how many.

And don't expect every location to resemble the Toys ‘R’ Us you remember. The new stores will feature curated selections from popular brands including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, and KPop Demon Hunters.

Select locations will also get Creator Studios, where toy companies and online creators can hold product reveals, launches, and other events. Some stores will include candy shops and cafés.

So, think less warehouse filled with every toy imaginable and more modern toy store built around popular brands, collectibles, and experiences.

And if one suddenly appears at your local mall this fall, don't assume Geoffrey has signed a 10-year lease.

Use the store to shop — not necessarily to buy

There's one big advantage to a physical toy store that Amazon can't duplicate very well: Your kid can actually see the toy up close, touch it, and try it out.

That's particularly useful for expensive holiday gifts. Let your child try the demo, see how big the toy actually is, and decide whether it's still worth putting on the Christmas list.

Then pull out your phone. Compare the Toys ‘R’ Us price with Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other retailers before checking out. A nostalgic shopping experience doesn't automatically mean you're getting the lowest price.

Pro tip: Take a photo of the exact product and its price tag. If you decide to wait for Black Friday, you'll have a baseline price to compare against — and you'll know exactly which model or version your kid wanted.

Adults may be filling those aisles, too

Perhaps the most interesting part of the Toys ‘R’ Us comeback is who's buying all these toys.

U.S. toy sales increased 17% during the first half of 2026, according to Circana data. Sales to adults increased 25%, while sales to teens jumped 33%.

Adult-only households accounted for 55% of toy-industry receipts through June, according to Circana.

That helps explain why the new stores aren't just stocking toys for little kids. Collectibles, trading cards, and nostalgic brands can appeal just as much to the parent holding the credit card.

Don't let nostalgia wreck your holiday budget

Walking into Toys ‘R’ Us again may be enough to make some parents feel 12 years old.

Your bank account, unfortunately, is still an adult.

Set your Christmas toy budget before walking into the store, particularly if you're bringing kids along.

And if something is being promoted as a “hot toy,” don't automatically assume you need to buy it immediately. Check whether it's actually becoming difficult to find and compare its current price with the regular retail price.

The good news is that more physical toy stores means shoppers have another place to compare prices, see toys in person, and potentially track down that one gift that's disappearing elsewhere.

And for parents who remember the old Toys ‘R’ Us? Just try to make it past Geoffrey without buying something for yourself.